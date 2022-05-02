Fire crews called to Perth recycling plant as local residents complain of ‘strong burning plastic smell’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a recycling plant in Perth with locals complaining of a “strong smell of burning plastic” in the city.

Smoke could also be seen from across the area after the blaze started in rubbish at the site in Friarton Bridge Park.

The alarm was raised just after 8pm on Sunday.

One onlooker said: “It appeared that there were two fire appliances in attendance.

“There was a fine smoke which could be seen across Perth, and there was a strong smell of burning plastic in the air.

“Fire crews appeared to be working with site staff to gain access to areas which had been on fire.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were dispatched from Perth at around 8.10pm following reports of a rubbish fire at Friarton Bridge Park.

“Crews used a thermal image camera and one hose main reel jet at the scene before a stop message was received at 9.27pm.”