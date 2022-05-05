New Perth Coastal Rowing Club offers free introductory sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perth Coastal Rowing Club offers free introductory sessions

By Claire Warrender
May 5 2022, 6.00am
Perth coastal rowing club is looking for members
David Gilbertson and Ruth Buckley-Jones of Perth Coastal Rowing Club with their skiff ''The Silvery Pearl''. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia.

The coastal rowing phenomenon has reached Perth and a new club is looking for members.

The nautical craze started in Anstruther in 2009.

And since then clubs have been springing up all over the country.

While Perth isn’t on the coast, people there are also keen to take to the oars and have already enjoyed a taster session on the Tay.

David Gilbertson with club secretary Ruth Buckley-Jones
David Gilbertson with club secretary Ruth Buckley-Jones. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

The Perth Coastal Rowing Club shares premises with the town’s sailing club at Lairnwell, near the Friarton Bridge.

Chairman David Gilbertson described it as a phenomenal social activity.

The club initially set up in 2019 with its St Ayles skiff ‘Silvery Pearl’.

It was built as part of a project by Perth High School under the auspices of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

But the pandemic intervened and everything was put on hold until earlier this year.

“In April we had a memorable row with seven other skiffs on the annual Tay River row from Perth to Wormit via Newburgh and Balmerino,” said David.

“Now we are keen to spread the word and try to recruit new members.”

Free introductory rowing sessions

Each crew is made up of four rowers and a cox.

And Perth Coastal Rowing Club is offering four free introductory rowing sessions to potential recruits.

There are now more than 200 coastal rowing clubs in Scotland.

And they use a four-oar St Ayles skiff, based on vessels used by miners in the mid 1950s.

There was a strong interest in boating among Scots mining and fishing communities and many held their own regattas.

While it all but died out, the Scottish Fisheries Museum supported an initiative to restart “intercommunity rowing” in 2009.

And the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association was formed the following year.

There are now clubs as far afield as New Zealand and South Africa.

Anyone interested in joining the Perth club can apply here or email David Gilbertson at dmmgilbo@gmail.com

Forfar groups on board St Ayles skiff project to honour popular town businessman Greg

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]