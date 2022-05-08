Woman assaulted by man in Blairgowrie park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman assaulted by man in Blairgowrie park

By Matteo Bell
May 8 2022, 8.04pm
Wellmeadow Park
A woman was assaulted by a man in a Blairgowrie park during the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman was walking through Wellmeadow Park, also known as Blairgowrie and Rattray War Memorial, between 12.10am and 12.45am with a man when they were approached by a group of people.

One member of the group then assaulted the woman before leaving.

Attacker white and in his early twenties

Police are now looking to trace the attacker and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

He is described as white, in his early 20s and around 5ft 6ins tall.

The woman was assaulted while walking through the park.

He also has a bowl cut with shaved sides and was seen wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.

Police appeal

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for information regarding an assault which occurred within Wellmeadow Park, Blairgowrie between 12.10am and 12.45am on Friday 6 May.

“A male and female were confronted by a group of people at which point the female was assaulted by a member of the group.

“Officers are looking to trace a male described as white, bowl style haircut with shaved sides, early 20s, slim build and 5 6”, wearing dark hooded top and dark coloured trousers, with a local accent.

“If anyone has any information that can assist call 101 quoting reference number CR/0019690/22.”

