Woman assaulted by man in Blairgowrie park

A woman was assaulted by a man in a Blairgowrie park during the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman was walking through Wellmeadow Park, also known as Blairgowrie and Rattray War Memorial, between 12.10am and 12.45am with a man when they were approached by a group of people.

One member of the group then assaulted the woman before leaving.

Attacker white and in his early twenties

Police are now looking to trace the attacker and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

He is described as white, in his early 20s and around 5ft 6ins tall.

He also has a bowl cut with shaved sides and was seen wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.

Police appeal

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are appealing for information regarding an assault which occurred within Wellmeadow Park, Blairgowrie between 12.10am and 12.45am on Friday 6 May.

“A male and female were confronted by a group of people at which point the female was assaulted by a member of the group.

“Officers are looking to trace a male described as white, bowl style haircut with shaved sides, early 20s, slim build and 5 6”, wearing dark hooded top and dark coloured trousers, with a local accent.

“If anyone has any information that can assist call 101 quoting reference number CR/0019690/22.”