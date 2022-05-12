Etape Caledonia: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Etape Caledonia: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 12 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 12 2022, 7.58am
Cyclists setting off at a previous Etape Caledonia.
Cyclists setting off at a previous Etape Caledonia.

About 5,000 cyclists are to flood into Highland Perthshire this weekend for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which will be held on Sunday (May 15), is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The route – which starts in Pitlochry – covers 85 miles of countryside and is set out over 13 different stages.

Participants can do the full route or take in a 40-mile circuit.

The first wave of cyclists sets off at 6am with a further four groups setting off after that.

A series of road closures and bus diversions will be in place during the event, which is organised by Limelight Sports Club.

What closures will be in place?

Organisers say road closures will be phased through the day in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first restrictions will be imposed from 4.30am and will affect drivers until around 2.30pm.

Etape Caledonia road closures.
Road closures for Etape Caledonia (click image to view at full size).

A sweeper bus will be following slower cyclists, in an attempt to ensure roads can be reopened on time.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus services 23 and 83 will be operating on a revised schedule.

During the event, no services will be able to serve the bus stops at Aldour in Pitlochry.

James Robinson, managing director at Limelight Sports Club, said: “Etape Caledonia is a really fantastic event and I am genuinely delighted that it will be back in Highland Perthshire this May.

Etape Caledonia.
The race starts on Sunday morning.

“We are all really looking forward to seeing everyone come together once again to take in the beauty of Highland Perthshire in Spring, celebrate our 15th birthday and enjoy the local hospitality which has always been so welcoming.

Cycling has also seen a surge in interest over the last two years, and we are keen for as many people as possible to experience the unique sensation of cycling on exclusively closed roads, while taking in the dramatic hilltop views and sweeping descents that the event offers.”

