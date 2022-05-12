Etape Caledonia: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About 5,000 cyclists are to flood into Highland Perthshire this weekend for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The cycling event, which will be held on Sunday (May 15), is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The route – which starts in Pitlochry – covers 85 miles of countryside and is set out over 13 different stages.

Participants can do the full route or take in a 40-mile circuit.

The first wave of cyclists sets off at 6am with a further four groups setting off after that.

A series of road closures and bus diversions will be in place during the event, which is organised by Limelight Sports Club.

What closures will be in place?

Organisers say road closures will be phased through the day in an attempt to minimise disruption.

The first restrictions will be imposed from 4.30am and will affect drivers until around 2.30pm.

A sweeper bus will be following slower cyclists, in an attempt to ensure roads can be reopened on time.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bus services 23 and 83 will be operating on a revised schedule.

During the event, no services will be able to serve the bus stops at Aldour in Pitlochry.

James Robinson, managing director at Limelight Sports Club, said: “Etape Caledonia is a really fantastic event and I am genuinely delighted that it will be back in Highland Perthshire this May.

“We are all really looking forward to seeing everyone come together once again to take in the beauty of Highland Perthshire in Spring, celebrate our 15th birthday and enjoy the local hospitality which has always been so welcoming.

“Cycling has also seen a surge in interest over the last two years, and we are keen for as many people as possible to experience the unique sensation of cycling on exclusively closed roads, while taking in the dramatic hilltop views and sweeping descents that the event offers.”