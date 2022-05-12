Perth street blocked as emergency crews respond to ongoing incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Perth have closed Victoria Street as emergency services respond to a report of concern for a person.

Officers were called to the scene at a block of flats shortly before 10am on Thursday.

At least four police vehicles and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service are still on the street.

The road, on which there are a number of residential and business properties, remains closed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland told The Courier: “Officers were called to Victoria Street, Perth, around 9.40am on Thursday May 12 2022 following a report of concern for a person.

“Officers are at the scene and the street is currently closed.”