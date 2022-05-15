37 best pictures from Etape Caledonia as thousands take part in Perthshire cycling race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
37 best pictures from Etape Caledonia as thousands take part in Perthshire cycling race

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 15 2022, 1.30pm Updated: May 15 2022, 3.43pm
Friends happy to have completed the event - l to r - India Gill, Anna Martin and Winifred Gronkowski - Winifred hails from Ythan, Pitlochry.
Thousands of cyclists have taken to the winding roads of Perthshire for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The event has not been held for the last two years due to Covid-19.

Participants pedalled their way round 85 and 40-mile routes, leaving Pitlochry and taking in scenic roads at the likes of Loch Tummel and Loch Rannoch.

About 5,000 people signed up to take part in the 2022 event, and our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best of the action.

First over the finish line for each category were:

40 Mile Route: Adam Mills, Edinburgh (Men: 2h 5m 48s) and Jill Mackay, Glasgow (Women: 2h 55m 38s)
85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Hazel Donaldson, Perth (Women: 4h 8m 39s)

The fastest times on the course were set this year by:

40 Mile Route: Tim Baker, Aberdeenshire (Men: 2h 46s) and India Gill, Edinburgh (Women: 2h 23m 24s)
85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Rozanne Boynton, Aberdeen (Women: 4h 7m 3s)

 

Pensive faces in the holding area ahead of the start at 6.30am.
Moving on up to the start line.
Craig and Lorna Dewar celebrated being a Fabulous 40 by taking part in the event.
Cyclist nervously await their start times.
A group of friends joined forces to ride for the Health in Mind charity.
Andrea Gellan from Dunfermline, all set as she makes her way to the start.
Grabbing a quick pic of the sea of cyclists whilst waiting to start the event.
Robert Keddie and Anne Fields, excitedly await the start.
Jim Hughes and Mark Drackford ready to head out .
Anticipation builds as riders prepare for their start time.
A sea of cyclists!
An they’re off! The first wave of cyclists set off from Pitlochry.
Another wave of cyclists cross the start line.
The first wave make their way through the streets of Pitlochry
A sea of cyclists stream through the streets of Pitlochry
Kim captures cyclists whizzing past
Riders make their way through the town
Groups of riders speed past
The end is in sight! as Lee Carmichael crosses the finish line.
A very happy group crosses the finish line
More riders cross the finish
The relief as you cross that finish line.
James Sedgewick reaches the finish line
Peter Riddle cheers as he reaches the finish
A table of medals ready for the triumphant riders
What an achievment! Peter Riddle, medal in hand stands with his wife Gayle.
Happy and proud – Lee and Kirsty Carmichael.
Friends happy to have completed the event – l to r – India Gill, Anna Martin and Winifred Gronkowski – Winifred hails from Ythan, Pitlochry.
The first to cross the finish line after completing the 80 mile course – l to r – Aidan Adams, Jesse Dawson, Ewan McDougall and Alistair Cameron.
Is it real? The first across the line from the 80 mile course – Ewan McDougall from Aberfeldy, Pitlochry
Bea and Sam Udale-Smith after their morning expedition.
Post ride chat in the event village.
Time for a quick selfie to remember the day!
Coffee Rescue Scotland stall did brisk business – L to R – David Chambers, Allan Mudie and Anni Friend
Important to record the event with a photo next to the route map.
James Hogg completed the 40 mile course in support of the Scottish Air Ambulance, Pitlochry.
And what and event it was! David Inglis from Comrie triumphantly holds up his bike at the end of the course.

 

 

 

 

