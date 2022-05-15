37 best pictures from Etape Caledonia as thousands take part in Perthshire cycling race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of cyclists have taken to the winding roads of Perthshire for the return of Etape Caledonia.

The event has not been held for the last two years due to Covid-19.

Participants pedalled their way round 85 and 40-mile routes, leaving Pitlochry and taking in scenic roads at the likes of Loch Tummel and Loch Rannoch.

About 5,000 people signed up to take part in the 2022 event, and our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best of the action.

First over the finish line for each category were:

40 Mile Route: Adam Mills, Edinburgh (Men: 2h 5m 48s) and Jill Mackay, Glasgow (Women: 2h 55m 38s)

85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Hazel Donaldson, Perth (Women: 4h 8m 39s)

The fastest times on the course were set this year by:

40 Mile Route: Tim Baker, Aberdeenshire (Men: 2h 46s) and India Gill, Edinburgh (Women: 2h 23m 24s)

85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Rozanne Boynton, Aberdeen (Women: 4h 7m 3s)