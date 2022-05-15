37 best pictures from Etape Caledonia as thousands take part in Perthshire cycling race By Hannah Ballantyne May 15 2022, 1.30pm Updated: May 15 2022, 3.43pm Friends happy to have completed the event - l to r - India Gill, Anna Martin and Winifred Gronkowski - Winifred hails from Ythan, Pitlochry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of cyclists have taken to the winding roads of Perthshire for the return of Etape Caledonia. The event has not been held for the last two years due to Covid-19. Participants pedalled their way round 85 and 40-mile routes, leaving Pitlochry and taking in scenic roads at the likes of Loch Tummel and Loch Rannoch. About 5,000 people signed up to take part in the 2022 event, and our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best of the action. First over the finish line for each category were: 40 Mile Route: Adam Mills, Edinburgh (Men: 2h 5m 48s) and Jill Mackay, Glasgow (Women: 2h 55m 38s) 85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Hazel Donaldson, Perth (Women: 4h 8m 39s) The fastest times on the course were set this year by: 40 Mile Route: Tim Baker, Aberdeenshire (Men: 2h 46s) and India Gill, Edinburgh (Women: 2h 23m 24s) 85 Mile Route: Ewan McDougall, Aberfeldy (Men: 3h 34m 7s) and Rozanne Boynton, Aberdeen (Women: 4h 7m 3s) Pensive faces in the holding area ahead of the start at 6.30am. Moving on up to the start line. Craig and Lorna Dewar celebrated being a Fabulous 40 by taking part in the event. Cyclist nervously await their start times. A group of friends joined forces to ride for the Health in Mind charity. Andrea Gellan from Dunfermline, all set as she makes her way to the start. Grabbing a quick pic of the sea of cyclists whilst waiting to start the event. Robert Keddie and Anne Fields, excitedly await the start. Jim Hughes and Mark Drackford ready to head out . Anticipation builds as riders prepare for their start time. A sea of cyclists! An they’re off! The first wave of cyclists set off from Pitlochry. Another wave of cyclists cross the start line. The first wave make their way through the streets of Pitlochry A sea of cyclists stream through the streets of Pitlochry Kim captures cyclists whizzing past Riders make their way through the town Groups of riders speed past The end is in sight! as Lee Carmichael crosses the finish line. A very happy group crosses the finish line More riders cross the finish The relief as you cross that finish line. James Sedgewick reaches the finish line Peter Riddle cheers as he reaches the finish A table of medals ready for the triumphant riders What an achievment! Peter Riddle, medal in hand stands with his wife Gayle. Happy and proud – Lee and Kirsty Carmichael. Friends happy to have completed the event – l to r – India Gill, Anna Martin and Winifred Gronkowski – Winifred hails from Ythan, Pitlochry. The first to cross the finish line after completing the 80 mile course – l to r – Aidan Adams, Jesse Dawson, Ewan McDougall and Alistair Cameron. Is it real? The first across the line from the 80 mile course – Ewan McDougall from Aberfeldy, Pitlochry Bea and Sam Udale-Smith after their morning expedition. Post ride chat in the event village. Time for a quick selfie to remember the day! Coffee Rescue Scotland stall did brisk business – L to R – David Chambers, Allan Mudie and Anni Friend Important to record the event with a photo next to the route map. James Hogg completed the 40 mile course in support of the Scottish Air Ambulance, Pitlochry. And what and event it was! David Inglis from Comrie triumphantly holds up his bike at the end of the course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close