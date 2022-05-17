Bid to transform crumbling Perthshire school into house after almost 40 years empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bid to transform crumbling Perthshire school into house after almost 40 years empty

By Emma Duncan
May 17 2022, 3.55pm Updated: May 17 2022, 5.20pm
Ardler School in Perthshire has been empty since 1983.
Ardler School in Perthshire has been empty since 1983.

A former school in Ardler, Perthshire, could be restored as a house after lying empty for almost 40 years.

The old Ardler School has deteriorated badly since it was closed in 1983.

Now, a proposal has been made to transform the C-listed building into a home.

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by Jed Hutchison, asking for permission to turn the 1830s building into a three-bedroom house.

New plans have been submitted for Ardler School to turn it into one house.

A previous application for the site by Kevin O’Donoghue to turn the school into two homes was approved in 2020.

Due to ill health he was not able to continue with the plans and sold the building onto Mr Hutchison, with the school previously on sale for offers over £110,000.

This new application is the third for the site in six years.

In 2016 plans were submitted to demolish an outbuilding in the school grounds.

When the school was in operation it had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

It has been empty since 1983.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show the house will solely be contained to the existing building.

The school has been closed since the 1980s and fallen into disrepair.

The renovation will turn it into two en-suite bedrooms, a third bedroom, lounge, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and first-floor terrace.

The rest of the school grounds, in the village near Coupar Angus, would be turned into a garden, parking spaces and a garage.

Scottish Water said there may be a capacity issue at nearby water works and asked for the building tot be connected before a further assessment.

In a letter attached to the plans it said: “The applicant should be aware that we are unable to reserve capacity at our water and/or waste water treatment works for their proposed development.

“Once a formal connection application is submitted to Scottish Water after full planning permission has been granted, we will review the availability of capacity at that time and advise the applicant accordingly.”

Dundee Airport was also contacted regarding the application on safeguarding grounds and did not object.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]