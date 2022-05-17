Bid to transform crumbling Perthshire school into house after almost 40 years empty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former school in Ardler, Perthshire, could be restored as a house after lying empty for almost 40 years.

The old Ardler School has deteriorated badly since it was closed in 1983.

Now, a proposal has been made to transform the C-listed building into a home.

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by Jed Hutchison, asking for permission to turn the 1830s building into a three-bedroom house.

A previous application for the site by Kevin O’Donoghue to turn the school into two homes was approved in 2020.

Due to ill health he was not able to continue with the plans and sold the building onto Mr Hutchison, with the school previously on sale for offers over £110,000.

This new application is the third for the site in six years.

In 2016 plans were submitted to demolish an outbuilding in the school grounds.

When the school was in operation it had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

It has been empty since 1983.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show the house will solely be contained to the existing building.

The renovation will turn it into two en-suite bedrooms, a third bedroom, lounge, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and first-floor terrace.

The rest of the school grounds, in the village near Coupar Angus, would be turned into a garden, parking spaces and a garage.

Scottish Water said there may be a capacity issue at nearby water works and asked for the building tot be connected before a further assessment.

In a letter attached to the plans it said: “The applicant should be aware that we are unable to reserve capacity at our water and/or waste water treatment works for their proposed development.

“Once a formal connection application is submitted to Scottish Water after full planning permission has been granted, we will review the availability of capacity at that time and advise the applicant accordingly.”

Dundee Airport was also contacted regarding the application on safeguarding grounds and did not object.