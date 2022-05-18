Closed Blairgowrie garden supplies shop could be turned into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former garden supply shop in Blairgowrie could be turned into four flats following its closure in March.

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to renovate the former Scott’s Garden and Pet Centre on Reform Street.

The shop is one of nine empty buildings in the vicinity and attempts by the previous owner to rent it out for retail purposes were unsuccessful.

The Covid-19 pandemic was blamed for the closure.

It was then sold to David Brash and Sandy Sarwar who made the planning application.

As part of the work to turn the shop into flats, the two existing storage buildings will be demolished and one replaced with a new extension.

The existing allotment ground at the rear of the shop is not included in the application.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show all of the flats will be one bedroom, with an open plan living room/kitchen area and bathroom.

Bicycle storage and a communal area will also be included.

Entrance to the flats will be through a currently unused door at the side of the building.

The application’s design statement reads: “The conversion proposals will enhance the visual and residential amenity and make a positive contribution to the local environment.

“It is considered that the proposed development contributes positively to the quality of the immediate and surrounding built and natural environment. with the design and siting of development adequately respecting the character and amenity of the place.”