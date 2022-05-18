Closed Blairgowrie garden supplies shop could be turned into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Closed Blairgowrie garden supplies shop could be turned into flats

By Emma Duncan
May 18 2022, 11.58am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.45pm
The shop closed in March.
The shop closed in March.

A former garden supply shop in Blairgowrie could be turned into four flats following its closure in March.

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to renovate the former Scott’s Garden and Pet Centre on Reform Street.

The shop is one of nine empty buildings in the vicinity and attempts by the previous owner to rent it out for retail purposes were unsuccessful.

The Covid-19 pandemic was blamed for the closure.

It was then sold to David Brash and Sandy Sarwar who made the planning application.

The Scott's Garden and Pet Supplies store in Blairgowrie.
The Scott’s Garden and Pet Supplies store in Blairgowrie.

As part of the work to turn the shop into flats, the two existing storage buildings will be demolished and one replaced with a new extension.

The existing allotment ground at the rear of the shop is not included in the application.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show all of the flats will be one bedroom, with an open plan living room/kitchen area and bathroom.

Bicycle storage and a communal area will also be included.

Entrance to the flats will be through a currently unused door at the side of the building.

Plans have been submitted to the council to turn the shop in Blairgowrie into four flats.

The application’s design statement reads: “The conversion proposals will enhance the visual and residential amenity and make a positive contribution to the local environment.

“It is considered that the proposed development contributes positively to the quality of the immediate and surrounding built and natural environment. with the design and siting of development adequately respecting the character and amenity of the place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier