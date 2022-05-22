Missing Wolverhampton teenager last seen in Perth found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing teenage boy from Wolverhampton, thought to be in Perth, has been found safe and well.

Mudiwa Manhambara, 16, who is also known as Curtis, had been missing for four days.

Police Scotland launched an appeal to trace the youngster after it was confirmed he was in the Perth area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Mudiwa Manhambara aka Curtis has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.

