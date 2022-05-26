Anger over housing plans for land in Auchterarder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have expressed their “anger” at proposals to build nearly 200 new homes on land in Auchterarder.

Perth and Kinross Council has begun a consultation for its Auchterarder Lifetime Neighbourhood Masterplan.

Although no former planning application has yet been lodged, about 185 homes are being proposed for the land on Kincardine Road – which is currently home to a park and is a popular area for dog-walkers.

But locals want to create a garden and orchard space there instead.

Angela Laurie, community connector for Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan – which is meeting on Thursday night to discuss the plans – said: “People are feeling very passionate about protecting their green spaces in the area.

“The community are angry about new housing.

“It’s a bit of land that means a lot to people, and people don’t want to see more houses on it.

‘Erosion of green space a massive concern’

“The community are so passionate about the fact we live in such a beautiful part of the world.

“The erosion of our green spaces is of massive concern to us.

“Kincardine Park is such a beautiful space, and could be used by the community.

“You have views of the surrounding landscape, people walk their dogs, there’s a kids’ park.

“In the action plan, people said they wanted to see the green spaces being better used. People suggested an orchard, a garden, loads of things.

“The idea that we could have it as a community, environmentally-friendly green space made people feel passionately about stopping the new housing.

“Locals just want to be involved in the decisions that are made.”

‘We need to give infrastructure time to catch up’

Angela, 44, also claims that local infrastructure is not prepared for welcoming any more homes.

She added: “The local population has increased over the last few years and we need to give the infrastructure time to catch up with that.

“We’ve put together the views of the community, and we aren’t happy with the idea of more housing, taking up our luscious green spaces.”

Crawford Reid, a Conservative councillor for the area, is also against the idea.

He said: “Suffice to say, from my perspective this is a project which – while in another location may have merits – in the proposed site, is not appropriate.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Consultation took place in April 2022 as part of very early explorations into how the land in question, which is under the council’s ownership, could be used in due course.

“This has included initial engagement with Auchterarder and District Community Council.

“Our priority as a council is to meet the housing needs of our communities, including affordable housing.

“We would however also be happy to consider any suggestions local residents may have regarding the use of the land.”

Thursday’s meeting takes place at the Aberuthven Hall at 7pm with members of the public welcome to attend.