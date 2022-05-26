Anger over housing plans for land in Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger over housing plans for land in Auchterarder

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 26 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 26 2022, 10.32am
Kincardine Park
The Kincardine Park area, where houses are planned.

Residents have expressed their “anger” at proposals to build nearly 200 new homes on land in Auchterarder.

Perth and Kinross Council has begun a consultation for its Auchterarder Lifetime Neighbourhood Masterplan.

Although no former planning application has yet been lodged, about 185 homes are being proposed for the land on Kincardine Road – which is currently home to a park and is a popular area for dog-walkers.

But locals want to create a garden and orchard space there instead.

Angela Laurie, community connector for Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan – which is meeting on Thursday night to discuss the plans – said: “People are feeling very passionate about protecting their green spaces in the area.

“The community are angry about new housing.

“It’s a bit of land that means a lot to people, and people don’t want to see more houses on it.

‘Erosion of green space a massive concern’

“The community are so passionate about the fact we live in such a beautiful part of the world.

“The erosion of our green spaces is of massive concern to us.

“Kincardine Park is such a beautiful space, and could be used by the community.

“You have views of the surrounding landscape, people walk their dogs, there’s a kids’ park.

Community action plan
Angela Laurie with fellow community action plan member Andrew Warrington.

“In the action plan, people said they wanted to see the green spaces being better used. People suggested an orchard, a garden, loads of things.

“The idea that we could have it as a community, environmentally-friendly green space made people feel passionately about stopping the new housing.

“Locals just want to be involved in the decisions that are made.”

‘We need to give infrastructure time to catch up’

Angela, 44, also claims that local infrastructure is not prepared for welcoming any more homes.

She added: “The local population has increased over the last few years and we need to give the infrastructure time to catch up with that.

“We’ve put together the views of the community, and we aren’t happy with the idea of more housing, taking up our luscious green spaces.”

Crawford Reid, a Conservative councillor for the area, is also against the idea.

He said: “Suffice to say, from my perspective this is a project which – while in another location may have merits – in the proposed site, is not appropriate.”

Kincardine park
Locals want to preserve the green space.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Consultation took place in April 2022 as part of very early explorations into how the land in question, which is under the council’s ownership, could be used in due course.

“This has included initial engagement with Auchterarder and District Community Council.

“Our priority as a council is to meet the housing needs of our communities, including affordable housing.

“We would however also be happy to consider any suggestions local residents may have regarding the use of the land.”

  • Thursday’s meeting takes place at the Aberuthven Hall at 7pm with members of the public welcome to attend.

‘Dishonest’ Crieff carer struck off after hiding warning on registration

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]