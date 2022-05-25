‘Dishonest’ Crieff carer struck off after hiding warning on registration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Dishonest’ Crieff carer struck off after hiding warning on registration

By Alasdair Clark
May 25 2022, 3.10pm
Graeme Brown has been struck off by the care regulator
Graeme Brown has been struck off by the care regulator

A Crieff carer has been struck off by a watchdog after hiding a warning on his record.

Graeme Brown was previously handed a two-year warning for misconduct during his employment with Dundee City Council.

That 2015 case centred on claims he had copied patient records and given them to a former colleague – though he claimed he did so while under duress.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.

After leaving the council, Brown then failed to tell Perthshire-based firm Avenue Care Services about the warning when he started working there.

He later applied for several roles at different companies throughout 2018-2020, failing to disclose issues with his registration at the interview stage each time.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found Brown, who has worked as a carer since 2006, repeatedly failed to provide this information to employers to conceal his disciplinary history.

Investigation probes Crieff carer’s actions

An investigation also found Brown had failed to tell the SSSC about his job with Avenue Care Services in a bid to prevent the regulator from informing his new employer about his past misconduct.

A report from the watchdog said: “By your actions you acted dishonestly in that your motivation was concealing from your prospective employer that your registration with the SSSC, on the part of the register for support workers in a care home service for adults, was subject to a warning.”

The panel investigating his behaviour heard from a number of witnesses, including those who interviewed him for the various roles he had applied for.

While confirming Brown did not initially disclose issues with his registration, the witnesses said they did not have issues with the care work he carried out.

Worker ‘did not want employers to pre-judge him’

Brown, who did not attend the hearing, said he had failed to disclose the warning in the hope his new employers would get to know him first – rather than pre-judging him because of past issues.

The SSSC panel said a warning or suspension would not be appropriate.

The report added: “The panel noted that there had been serious and deliberate misconduct by you, consisting of deliberate and planned dishonesty.

There appeared to be a significant and persistent lack of insight into the seriousness of your actions and their consequences

SSSC

“There had been an abuse of trust. There appeared to be a significant and persistent lack of insight into the seriousness of your actions and their consequences.”

Brown could not be reached for comment.

The ruling comes just weeks after two Crieff-based care workers were warned by the SSSC for having a punch-up while a vulnerable resident sat on the toilet.

The regulator heard how Stacey Creelman and Ruth Elder had been involved in a “personal conflict”.

Kinross childcare worker warned after speeding 30 times in company car

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]