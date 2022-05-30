Highland Spring joins forces with Blackford farm in solar energy bid which could power local school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new solar farm bid could see two Perthshire-based businesses power a local school.

Water company Highland Spring has teamed up with Blackford Farm for the renewable energy farm proposal, to be built on the outskirts of Blackford off the A9.

The plans are part of a wider initiative at Highland Spring to have it become net zero by 2040.

If planning permission is approved, the solar panels will provide some of the power to the multi-million-pound water company’s Blackford base.

It is also hoped the farm will eventually power Blackford Primary School, as well as nearby electric vehicle charging points and a “learning hub” explaining renewable energy, to be situated in Highland Spring’s car park.

The proposed site of the solar farm, to the south east of the Highland Spring base, will be covered in solar panels and two substation units.

It would be accessed via an existing single track road, which has sparked fears about traffic volume.

Cables from the solar farm will go under the A9 through an exiting tunnel and link to two other substations at Highland Spring.

Documents submitted alongside the application say the site will provide 30% of Highland Spring’s energy and help Blackford Farms Ltd decarbonise its agricultural vehicles and buildings.

Traffic fears

Concerns have been raised about how local roads will cope with increased traffic in the area.

Transport Scotland asked that a traffic management plan and details of the cable connections under the A9 be submitted after consultation with them and before work begins.

Blackford Community Council also raised concerns in their response to the planning application, saying more routes to the site be explored, to avoid the narrow Bardrill Road and railway bridge.

Their statement said: “The Bardrill Road is very narrow with some very old culverts and a humpbacked bridge over the railway line.

The presentation we were invited to suggested a one-way system which could be a significant problem for walkers, cyclists and people who drive this road rather than using the A9 and we would ask that other options be explored.” Blackford Community Council

“Local residents have expressed concern about the use of the railway bridge which also carries the water supply for the cottages and was damaged in the past by inappropriate vehicles on the road.

“The presentation we were invited to suggested a one-way system which could be a significant problem for walkers, cyclists and people who drive this road rather than using the A9 and we would ask that other options be explored.

“We have no footpath to Gleneagles station and some people cycle this route to the station.”

They also fear glare from the panels may disturb livestock, wildlife and cyclists.

On the application, Highland Spring said: “Located at land bounded by the A9 and Bardrill Road, Blackford, this potential development would provide the Highland Spring Group site with electricity from renewable sources via a private wire connection whilst also providing wider community benefits.

“The solar farm would contribute to the sustainability strategy of both businesses, and deliver significant long-term, permanent carbon reductions in line with Scotland’s ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”