Highland Spring joins forces with Blackford farm in solar energy bid which could power local school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Spring joins forces with Blackford farm in solar energy bid which could power local school

By Emma Duncan
May 30 2022, 1.37pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.56pm
Highland Spring's base at Blackford, Perthshire.
Highland Spring's base at Blackford, Perthshire.

A new solar farm bid could see two Perthshire-based businesses power a local school.

Water company Highland Spring has teamed up with Blackford Farm for the renewable energy farm proposal, to be built on the outskirts of Blackford off the A9.

The plans are part of a wider initiative at Highland Spring to have it become net zero by 2040.

If planning permission is approved, the solar panels will provide some of the power to the multi-million-pound water company’s Blackford base.

It is also hoped the farm will eventually power Blackford Primary School, as well as nearby electric vehicle charging points and a “learning hub” explaining renewable energy, to be situated in Highland Spring’s car park.

Where the solar farm will be situated.

The proposed site of the solar farm, to the south east of the Highland Spring base, will be covered in solar panels and two substation units.

It would be accessed via an existing single track road, which has sparked fears about traffic volume.

Cables from the solar farm will go under the A9 through an exiting tunnel and link to two other substations at Highland Spring.

Documents submitted alongside the application say the site will provide 30% of Highland Spring’s energy and help Blackford Farms Ltd decarbonise its agricultural vehicles and buildings.

Traffic fears

Concerns have been raised about how local roads will cope with increased traffic in the area.

Transport Scotland asked that a traffic management plan and details of the cable connections under the A9 be submitted after consultation with them and before work begins.

Blackford Community Council also raised concerns in their response to the planning application, saying more routes to the site be explored, to avoid the narrow Bardrill Road and railway bridge.

Their statement said: “The Bardrill Road is very narrow with some very old culverts and a humpbacked bridge over the railway line.

The presentation we were invited to suggested a one-way system which could be a significant problem for walkers, cyclists and people who drive this road rather than using the A9 and we would ask that other options be explored.”

Blackford Community Council

“Local residents have expressed concern about the use of the railway bridge which also carries the water supply for the cottages and was damaged in the past by inappropriate vehicles on the road.

“The presentation we were invited to suggested a one-way system which could be a significant problem for walkers, cyclists and people who drive this road rather than using the A9 and we would ask that other options be explored.

“We have no footpath to Gleneagles station and some people cycle this route to the station.”

They also fear glare from the panels may disturb livestock, wildlife and cyclists.

The solar farm would be built near the Highland Spring base in Blackford.

On the application, Highland Spring said: “Located at land bounded by the A9 and Bardrill Road, Blackford, this potential development would provide the Highland Spring Group site with electricity from renewable sources via a private wire connection whilst also providing wider community benefits.

“The solar farm would contribute to the sustainability strategy of both businesses, and deliver significant long-term, permanent carbon reductions in line with Scotland’s ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”

Dundee businessman shells out £60k to comply with low emission zone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]