Opening date confirmed for new gym and fitness studios at Perth sport centre

By Emma Duncan
June 1 2022, 12.13pm Updated: June 1 2022, 12.37pm
Bell's Sports Centre in Perth.
An opening date has been confirmed for a £750,000 revamp of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

The refurbishment includes a new gym with more than 100 exercise stations, as well as three new fitness studios.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), the organisation responsible for gyms in Perth and Kinross, confirmed the facilities will open on July 9.

Local sports bodies have previously hit out at the plans, as it will see equipment moved from the nearby Rodney centre into the former coaching hall at Bell’s.

Campaigners say the loss of the coaching hall will be detrimental to local clubs.

Fears have also been raised this could lead to the closure of the Rodney, the future of which LAL is yet to confirm.

They previously wrote to councillors and the leisure body asking to reconsider the proposal and suspend the project.

But the plans were approved and work is ongoing in preparation for the summer opening.

Rodney’s future ‘still being considered’

All fitness activities from Live Active Rodney on Dundee Road will move to Bell’s when the refurbishment is complete.

LAL said the future of the Rodney “is still being considered and further updates will be provided once more information is available”.

Bell's Sports Centre hosts national competitions, such as table tennis.
Paul Cromwell, CEO of Live Active Leisure, said: “Work on the new facilities at Bell’s Sports Centre is well under way.

“The new fitness facilities will open on Saturday July 9, launching with an open weekend of come and try sessions, venue tours and more.

“The future use of Live Active Rodney is still being considered and further updates will be provided once more information is available.”

LAL says the new facilities will also provide users with a wider choice of fitness classes, allowing additional opportunities for virtual, small group and personal training sessions.

Bell’s Sports Centre remains open to the pubic during the work.

