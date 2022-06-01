Watch as man breaks 24-hour bungee jumping world record in Perthshire with 765 dives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has broken the world record for the most bungee jumps in 24 hours after jumping off a platform in Highland Perthshire 765 times.

Francois-Marie Dibon broke the existing record late on Tuesday – hours before his challenge finished on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old set himself the goal of breaking the previous record of 430 jumps in a day, set by Mike Heard at Auckland Harbour Bridge in New Zealand in May 2017.

Francois-Marie, from France, took part in the challenge at Highland Fling’s bungee platform at Garry Bridge, near Killiecrankie.

He began his challenge at 10.10am on Tuesday and had successfully broken the record just over 12 hours later, as he took his 431st plunge at 10.30pm.

Each jump involved a 40-metre plummet towards the River Garry with no rest in between.

It has since been revealed Francois-Marie has successful set a new record of 765 jumps in 24-hours after completing the stint at 10.13am on Wednesday.

Following the final jump, Francois-Marie celebrated with his crew on the platform to ‘we are the champions’ by Queen.

The record attempt – which was watched over and verified by Guinness World Records judge, Joanne Brent – follows months of training and more than five years of planning.

Joanne described witnessing the record attempt as “inspiring” while praising Francois-Marie’s positivity and focus as well as his manner with his crew.

The Frenchman first took up bungee jumping 11 years ago, after overcoming a fear of heights.

Francois-Marie, who works in Stockholm, was joined by a 15-person crew from Highland Fling Bungee to support him in his challenge.

Laurie Thomas, Highland Fling Bungee Jump Master and Operations Manager, said: “I only worked three shifts and feel shattered so I can only imagine how Francois-Marie feels.

“I am proud of every single person involved. We had to re-rig our systems and tweak things over time with the view of managing a jump every 2 minutes so it worked out well.”