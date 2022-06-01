Watch as man breaks 24-hour bungee jumping world record in Perthshire with 765 dives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watch as man breaks 24-hour bungee jumping world record in Perthshire with 765 dives

By Amie Flett
June 1 2022, 10.45am Updated: June 1 2022, 1.05pm
Francois-Marie Dibon bungee jumping from Garry Bridge near Killiecrankie in Perthshire.
Francois-Marie Dibon bungee jumping from Garry Bridge near Killiecrankie in Perthshire.

A man has broken the world record for the most bungee jumps in 24 hours after jumping off a platform in Highland Perthshire 765 times.

Francois-Marie Dibon broke the existing record late on Tuesday – hours before his challenge finished on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old set himself the goal of breaking the previous record of 430 jumps in a day, set by Mike Heard at Auckland Harbour Bridge in New Zealand in May 2017.

Francois-Marie Dibon at the bridge near Killiecrankie.

Francois-Marie, from France, took part in the challenge at Highland Fling’s bungee platform at Garry Bridge, near Killiecrankie.

He began his challenge at 10.10am on Tuesday and had successfully broken the record just over 12 hours later, as he took his 431st plunge at 10.30pm.

Each jump involved a 40-metre plummet towards the River Garry with no rest in between.

It has since been revealed Francois-Marie has successful set a new record of 765 jumps in 24-hours after completing the stint at 10.13am on Wednesday.

Following the final jump, Francois-Marie celebrated with his crew on the platform to ‘we are the champions’ by Queen.

The record attempt – which was watched over and verified by Guinness World Records judge, Joanne Brent – follows months of training and more than five years of planning.

Joanne described witnessing the record attempt as “inspiring” while praising Francois-Marie’s positivity and focus as well as his manner with his crew.

The Frenchman first took up bungee jumping 11 years ago, after overcoming a fear of heights.

Francois-Marie, who works in Stockholm, was joined by a 15-person crew from Highland Fling Bungee to support him in his challenge.

Francois-Marie Dibon and Highland Fling operations manager Laurie Thomas.

Laurie Thomas, Highland Fling Bungee Jump Master and Operations Manager, said: “I only worked three shifts and feel shattered so I can only imagine how Francois-Marie feels.

“I am proud of every single person involved. We had to re-rig our systems and tweak things over time with the view of managing a jump every 2 minutes so it worked out well.”

