Sighting of ‘person’ in River Tay sparks major Perth search

A major search was launched after a sighting of a “person” in the River Tay at Perth.

Police were alerted just before 8.30pm on Sunday after a member of the public reported seeing a person near Moncreiffe Island.

Officers were joined by personnel from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the fire service at the scene.

Two fire appliances from Perth, as well specialist boat rescue teams from Perth and Kingsway station in Dundee, were sent to assist in the search.

Witnesses reported seeing a search taking place on the water for about an hour.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 8.30pm to assist in the search of the River Tay at Perth.

“It followed reports of concern for a person thought to be in the water.

“Two fire appliances were sent from Perth station to assist the response.

“In addition we also sent boat search and rescue teams from both Perth and Kingsway station in Dundee to help.

“Crews conducted a search of the river area and assisted police in the response.

“However, they were later stood down at 9.51pm after nobody was found.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance at the River Tay in Perth, near Moncreiffe Island, following a reported sighting of what was believed to be a person within the water.

“A multi-agency operation was carried out and the search was stood down at around 10pm with no person found in the river.”