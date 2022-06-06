Sighting of ‘person’ in River Tay sparks major Perth search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Sighting of ‘person’ in River Tay sparks major Perth search

By Neil Henderson
June 6 2022, 8.40am Updated: June 6 2022, 9.30am
Emergency services at the River Tay in Perth
Emergency services at the River Tay in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A major search was launched after a sighting of a “person” in the River Tay at Perth.

Police were alerted just before 8.30pm on Sunday after a member of the public reported seeing a person near Moncreiffe Island.

Officers were joined by personnel from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the fire service at the scene.

Two fire appliances from Perth, as well specialist boat rescue teams from Perth and Kingsway station in Dundee, were sent to assist in the search.

A specialist search boat was launched.
A specialist search boat was launched. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Witnesses reported seeing a search taking place on the water for about an hour.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 8.30pm to assist in the search of the River Tay at Perth.

“It followed reports of concern for a person thought to be in the water.

“Two fire appliances were sent from Perth station to assist the response.

Emergency personnel gathered on the banks of the river.
Emergency personnel gathered on the banks of the river. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Emergency service vehicles at the scene by the river
Emergency service vehicles at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper.

“In addition we also sent boat search and rescue teams from both Perth and Kingsway station in Dundee to help.

“Crews conducted a search of the river area and assisted police in the response.

“However, they were later stood down at 9.51pm after nobody was found.”

No one was found. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance at the River Tay in Perth, near Moncreiffe Island, following a reported sighting of what was believed to be a person within the water.

“A multi-agency operation was carried out and the search was stood down at around 10pm with no person found in the river.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

