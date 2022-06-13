Temperatures set to soar to 23°C across parts of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temperatures set to soar to 23°C across parts of Tayside and Fife

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 13 2022, 3.52pm Updated: June 13 2022, 4.29pm
Perth Scotland sunny weather
Temperatures are set to soar to 23°C in Perth.

Temperatures could reach as high as 23°C later this week in parts of Tayside and Fife as summer weather finally arrives in Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast that Perthshire will reach a scorching 23°C on Friday while Dundee and St Andrews could see 22°C.

Conditions will be cloudy but dry across the board, and pollen levels will be increased.

A warm weekend ahead

Maximum temperatures are set to steadily increase as the week goes on with Friday expected to be the warmest day of the week.

It comes as temperatures in southern England are predicted to hit a sizzling 33C by the weekend.

Dundee could experience highs of 22°C.

Despite the warmer temperatures, the Met Office has also advised there is a small chance of showers over the weekend in Tayside and Fife.

The organisation has also advised that pollen levels across the area will go from low to moderate over the week.

This is predicted to drop back to low again by Monday June 20.

