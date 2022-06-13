Temperatures set to soar to 23°C across parts of Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures could reach as high as 23°C later this week in parts of Tayside and Fife as summer weather finally arrives in Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast that Perthshire will reach a scorching 23°C on Friday while Dundee and St Andrews could see 22°C.

Conditions will be cloudy but dry across the board, and pollen levels will be increased.

A warm weekend ahead

Maximum temperatures are set to steadily increase as the week goes on with Friday expected to be the warmest day of the week.

It comes as temperatures in southern England are predicted to hit a sizzling 33C by the weekend.

Despite the warmer temperatures, the Met Office has also advised there is a small chance of showers over the weekend in Tayside and Fife.

The organisation has also advised that pollen levels across the area will go from low to moderate over the week.

This is predicted to drop back to low again by Monday June 20.