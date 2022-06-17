Rodney sports centre in Perth could be sold as council crunch talks to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rodney sports centre in Perth could be sold as council crunch talks to be held

By Emma Duncan
June 17 2022, 5.45am
Live Active Rodney on Dundee Road in Perth could be sold.
A Perth leisure centre could be sold after its future was put in jeopardy when fitness equipment was moved to a bigger gym.

The Rodney centre, on the edge of the city centre, faces closure as leisure bosses have agreed to direct resources at bigger facilities in Perth.

It comes after fitness equipment was moved from the Rodney to the nearby Bell’s Sports Centre as part of a £750,000 refurbishment.

Now, a report will go before councillors asking permission for culture body Live Active Leisure (LAL) to withdraw services from the Rodney at the end of August

A meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on June 22 will determine the future of the Dundee Road venue.

A report for the meeting by Fiona Robertson, the council’s head of culture and communities services, says LAL has a “long-term vision” to focus on Bell’s, Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre.

This forms part of the PH20 project, which would see a £25m replacement of Perth Leisure Pool.

The report said: “There has been a long-term vision to consolidate some of these [centres] into two facilities: the Bell’s Centre, providing ‘dry’ sports activities, and a re-developed leisure facility on the existing Perth Leisure and Dewars Centre sites, providing integrated water, ice, bowling and fitness facilities.”

It adds options for the building’s future are being explored, although none of these have been specified, other than selling the site.

A market valuation of the building is under way and the council has already received “a number of enquiries” from commercial parties, according to the report.

‘Great venue’

The possibility of the Rodney closing has been met with sadness from some locals.

David Munro, organiser of Perth and Kinross District Volleyball Association, said: “I’ll be sad if the Rodney closed down or was sold on.

“It’s a prime set up on the banks of the Tay with ample parking, it’s a great venue.

“It will be a loss to to people who live nearby and in places like Scone –  it is the same side of the river and easier and quicker to get to than crossing over the bridges which can be really bad for traffic.”

He added: “I’m not sure if Live Active have looked carefully enough and done enough research into what it could be used for instead.

“A worry is parking at Bell’s.

“The amount of people who will use the venue after the refurbishment and if the Rodney closes, I don’t know if there is space for them.”

One woman, who regularly attends the Rodney, said: “It will be such a loss if the Rodney was to close.

“It is in such a beautiful location.

“I’d hate to see it go.

“If something is to be done with it, it needs to be good.”

Other uses considered

LAL bosses say they considered ways to keep the centre for leisure purposes but none were viable.

They included:

  • Gymnastics centre
  • Bowls venue
  • Sports hall overspill from Bell’s
  • Soft play
  • Health/wellbeing venue
  • Martial arts centre

