Rodney sports centre in Perth could be sold as council crunch talks to be held

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth leisure centre could be sold after its future was put in jeopardy when fitness equipment was moved to a bigger gym.

The Rodney centre, on the edge of the city centre, faces closure as leisure bosses have agreed to direct resources at bigger facilities in Perth.

It comes after fitness equipment was moved from the Rodney to the nearby Bell’s Sports Centre as part of a £750,000 refurbishment.

Now, a report will go before councillors asking permission for culture body Live Active Leisure (LAL) to withdraw services from the Rodney at the end of August

A meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on June 22 will determine the future of the Dundee Road venue.

A report for the meeting by Fiona Robertson, the council’s head of culture and communities services, says LAL has a “long-term vision” to focus on Bell’s, Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre.

This forms part of the PH20 project, which would see a £25m replacement of Perth Leisure Pool.

The report said: “There has been a long-term vision to consolidate some of these [centres] into two facilities: the Bell’s Centre, providing ‘dry’ sports activities, and a re-developed leisure facility on the existing Perth Leisure and Dewars Centre sites, providing integrated water, ice, bowling and fitness facilities.”

It adds options for the building’s future are being explored, although none of these have been specified, other than selling the site.

A market valuation of the building is under way and the council has already received “a number of enquiries” from commercial parties, according to the report.

‘Great venue’

The possibility of the Rodney closing has been met with sadness from some locals.

David Munro, organiser of Perth and Kinross District Volleyball Association, said: “I’ll be sad if the Rodney closed down or was sold on.

“It’s a prime set up on the banks of the Tay with ample parking, it’s a great venue.

“It will be a loss to to people who live nearby and in places like Scone – it is the same side of the river and easier and quicker to get to than crossing over the bridges which can be really bad for traffic.”

He added: “I’m not sure if Live Active have looked carefully enough and done enough research into what it could be used for instead.

“A worry is parking at Bell’s.

“The amount of people who will use the venue after the refurbishment and if the Rodney closes, I don’t know if there is space for them.”

One woman, who regularly attends the Rodney, said: “It will be such a loss if the Rodney was to close.

“It is in such a beautiful location.

“I’d hate to see it go.

“If something is to be done with it, it needs to be good.”

Other uses considered

LAL bosses say they considered ways to keep the centre for leisure purposes but none were viable.

They included:

Gymnastics centre

Bowls venue

Sports hall overspill from Bell’s

Soft play

Health/wellbeing venue

Martial arts centre