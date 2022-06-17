Work to clear decades-old landfill waste from River Ericht in Perthshire to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work to clear decades-old landfill waste from River Ericht in Perthshire to begin next week

By Poppy Watson
June 17 2022, 11.21am
Household rubbish
Decades-old rubbish seeping into the River Ericht

Work to stop decades-old rubbish from a historic landfill site seeping into the River Ericht at Blairgowrie will start next week.

Household rubbish, plastic bags and industrial waste dating back to the 1940s has been escaping from an old dump on the banks of the Perthshire river.

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) says the eight-week clearance programme will see landfill removed from a 60-metre-long stretch of the embankment, which will then be rebuilt to prevent further erosion.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced funding of £95,000 to help clear up the contaminated river in April.

River convenor Robert Kellie attempts to clear up the landfill waste at the River Ericht. Photo: Paul Reid

Local anglers have been leading efforts to collect the landfill waste from the beauty spot.

PKC says rubbish collected from the site will be recycled “as much as possible”.

The project will see “two or three” large trees cut down and replaced by 650 willow trees planted in the face of the river bank.

Another 20 trees – likely to be hawthorn and crab apple – will be planted.

A vintage toothpaste tube found on the banks of the Ericht.

As well as preventing further environmental harm, it is hoped the plans will improve biodiversity on the site at Welton Farm.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, PKC’s environment and infrastructure convenor, said: “Although this site hasn’t been used for landfill for decades this work is necessary to stop erosion and prevent environmental harm.

“Not only will this stop landfill being washed into the river, the new trees will also create a better habitat for all kinds of wildlife in the area.”

