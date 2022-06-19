Motorcyclist taken to hospital after M90 crash near Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a van at the Broxden Roundabout near Perth.

Police were called to the M90 crash at around 10.45am on Sunday.

Traffic was heavy in the area, as the road was restricted in both directions until 11.30am.

Officers say inquiries are ongoing following the crash.

The motorcyclist’s condition is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Sunday, police received a report of a road crash involving a van and motorbike at Broxden Roundabout, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

“The carriageway is open and inquiries are ongoing.”

❗️ CLEAR⌚️ 11.28#M90 at Broxden roundabout All lanes are running after an earlier road traffic collision.@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 19, 2022