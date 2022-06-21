Microbrewery with tasting area planned for Perthshire estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new microbrewery with a tasting area is planned for a Perthshire estate.

Logiealmond Estates owners have asked Perth and Kinross Council for planning permission on its land south of Kindrumpark Farm, near Harrietfield.

Its existing shop and office would also move from nearby Kindrumpark Farm to the new building.

In August 2020, permission was given to turn buildings at Kindrumpark Farm into an office and farm shop with a butchery and game store.

The new application is to relocate the office and shop to a new, slightly bigger, building nearby.

A design statement by architect Allan Corfield says the new building will “minimise traffic impact” within Harrietfield.

Another application has been submitted for staff accommodation, at the north of the site.

A spokesperson for Logiealmond Estate said: “We have invested a lot of time, money and resources into improving and restoring the estate.

“We are ver proud of all the work we have done so far and cannot wait to hopefully one day see this new development come together. We think it will be very good for the area.

“We care about the future of the area and want to keep providing opportunities for young people.

“We employ local people as much as possible looking forward to employing more local people in the future.”

Built using own materials

If approved, the brewery will be built using slate from the nearby Craiglea quarry on Logiealmond Estate.

Historic Environment Scotland praised the use of local materials as part of the construction in a letter by Graham Briggs, project manager.

He said: “The proposals put forward by Logiealmond Estate to utilise indigenous material from their own historic slate quarry as a building stone demonstrate an exemplar approach to sustainability and shows how we can ‘build back better’.

“Locally processing the material also supports the rural economy, as well as supporting skilled jobs in fragile rural communities.”

He says the company “look forward to seeing the material utilised on several projects on the estate”.