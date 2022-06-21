Microbrewery with tasting area planned for Perthshire estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Microbrewery with tasting area planned for Perthshire estate

By Emma Duncan
June 21 2022, 3.07pm Updated: June 21 2022, 4.42pm
An artist impression of how the new microbrewery at Logiealmond Estate would look.
A new microbrewery with a tasting area is planned for a Perthshire estate.

Logiealmond Estates owners have asked Perth and Kinross Council for planning permission on its land south of Kindrumpark Farm, near Harrietfield.

Its existing shop and office would also move from nearby Kindrumpark Farm to the  new building.

In August 2020, permission was given to turn buildings at Kindrumpark Farm into an office and farm shop with a butchery and game store.

The new application is to relocate the office and shop to a new, slightly bigger, building nearby.

An artist impression of the new microbrewery and farm shop.

A design statement by architect Allan Corfield says the new building will “minimise traffic impact” within Harrietfield.

Another application has been submitted for staff accommodation, at the north of the site.

A spokesperson for Logiealmond Estate said: “We have invested a lot of time, money and resources into improving and restoring the estate.

“We are ver proud of all the work we have done so far and cannot wait to hopefully one day see this new development come together. We think it will be very good for the area.

The facility will be built on this plot of land.

“We care about the future of the area and want to keep providing opportunities for young people.

“We employ local people as much as possible looking forward to employing more local people in the future.”

Built using own materials

If approved, the brewery will be built using slate from the nearby Craiglea quarry on Logiealmond Estate.

Locally sourced slate would be used to build it.

Historic Environment Scotland praised the use of local materials as part of the construction in a letter by Graham Briggs, project manager.

He said: “The proposals put forward by Logiealmond Estate to utilise indigenous material from their own historic slate quarry as a building stone demonstrate an exemplar approach to sustainability and shows how we can ‘build back better’.

Locally processing the material also supports the rural economy, as well as supporting skilled jobs in fragile rural communities.”

He says the company “look forward to seeing the material utilised on several projects on the estate”.

