Plans unveiled for Crieff refill shop in bid to reduce packaging

Shoppers in a Perthshire town could soon be able to top up on essential goods while helping the environment.

A charity in Crieff has unveiled plans for a new zero-waste shop offering food and other items that can be bought by customers with reusable containers.

Remake Scotland was founded in 2011 and the charity’s activities include upcycling items like furniture and clothes to avoid them going to landfill.

Now it plans to expand its services on Muthill Road to include the refill shop, which aims to reduce packaging waste and potentially even save locals money.

Amulree Welch, general manager, told The Courier: “The main benefits of the reuse shop for our community will be access to package-free household goods which are sustainably sourced and sourced locally wherever possible.

“Our mission is to promote sustainable living for the benefit of people and planet, and we hope that the zero-waste shop will help us deliver this mission within our community.”

Details of products set to be offered at the Crieff shop are listed in documents lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

If the plans are approved, these will include:

Dried fruit and nuts

Herbs and spices

Organic chocolate alternatives, cereals and muesli

Baking and cooking powders and flour

Biodegradable washing-up liquid, fabric conditioner and toilet cleaner

Bamboo razors and toothbrushes, and eco toothpaste

Amulree said: “It is difficult at this early stage to have a clear projection of prices, however we will do our utmost to ensure that we offer an affordable service for everyone within our community and will aim to price things competitively with pre-packaged alternatives.

“The refill shop concept is not unique and is increasingly being adopted throughout the UK.

“As part of our work we intend to produce a map of local refill shops, so that people can make sustainable choices wherever possible.

“We do feel, however, that Remake will offer a unique sustainable shopping experience to our community, as the refill shop will become a self-contained unit within our larger reuse hub.

“As well as package-free groceries, customers will also be able to purchase other items, including furniture, textile and craft items and access our community tool library.”

Other plans for the expansion include running teaching courses.

Funding for the development has been sourced through a grant from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.