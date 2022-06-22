Plans unveiled for Crieff refill shop in bid to reduce packaging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans unveiled for Crieff refill shop in bid to reduce packaging

By Ben MacDonald
June 22 2022, 1.00pm Updated: June 22 2022, 5.12pm
Remake Scotland's premises in Crieff.
Remake Scotland's premises in Crieff. Image: Remake Scotland Facebook.

Shoppers in a Perthshire town could soon be able to top up on essential goods while helping the environment.

A charity in Crieff has unveiled plans for a new zero-waste shop offering food and other items that can be bought by customers with reusable containers.

Remake Scotland was founded in 2011 and the charity’s activities include upcycling items like furniture and clothes to avoid them going to landfill.

Now it plans to expand its services on Muthill Road to include the refill shop, which aims to reduce packaging waste and potentially even save locals money.

The reuse shop will offer food including herbs and spices.

Amulree Welch, general manager, told The Courier: “The main benefits of the reuse shop for our community will be access to package-free household goods which are sustainably sourced and sourced locally wherever possible.

“Our mission is to promote sustainable living for the benefit of people and planet, and we hope that the zero-waste shop will help us deliver this mission within our community.”

Details of products set to be offered at the Crieff shop are listed in documents lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

If the plans are approved, these will include:

  • Dried fruit and nuts
  • Herbs and spices
  • Organic chocolate alternatives, cereals and muesli
  • Baking and cooking powders and flour
  • Biodegradable washing-up liquid, fabric conditioner and toilet cleaner
  • Bamboo razors and toothbrushes, and eco toothpaste

Amulree said: “It is difficult at this early stage to have a clear projection of prices, however we will do our utmost to ensure that we offer an affordable service for everyone within our community and will aim to price things competitively with pre-packaged alternatives.

“The refill shop concept is not unique and is increasingly being adopted throughout the UK.

“As part of our work we intend to produce a map of local refill shops, so that people can make sustainable choices wherever possible.

Workers at Remake Scotland pictured in 2020.
Workers at Remake Scotland pictured in 2020.

“We do feel, however, that Remake will offer a unique sustainable shopping experience to our community, as the refill shop will become a self-contained unit within our larger reuse hub.

“As well as package-free groceries, customers will also be able to purchase other items, including furniture, textile and craft items and access our community tool library.”

Other plans for the expansion include running teaching courses.

Funding for the development has been sourced through a grant from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

