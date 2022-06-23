Leisure services to be pulled from Perth’s Rodney sports centre as future remains uncertain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Leisure services to be pulled from Perth’s Rodney sports centre as future remains uncertain

By Amie Flett
June 23 2022, 12.21pm
All fitness facilities to be removed from Live Active Rodney by end of August.
All fitness facilities to be removed from Live Active Rodney by end of August.

All leisure services are to be pulled out of Rodney sports centre in Perth as the facility’s future remains uncertain.

Councillors have approved plans for Live Active Leisure (LAL) to withdraw all equipment and staff at the centre by the end of August.

It comes after fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s.

Market valuation of Rodney centre

A market valuation of the property is being undertaken while an alternative use for the centre is explored by council officers – with one option to sell the building off.

According to a report, Perth and Kinross Council has already received “a number of inquiries” from commercial parties looking to take over the site.

Options for the future of the building will be considered by councillors later in the year.

Why are fitness facilities being removed?

LAL insists it is not ceasing all its fitness services in the area and is instead looking to expand and continue delivering services elsewhere.

During a meeting, Fiona Robertson – the council’s head of culture and communities services – said LAL has a “long-term vision” to focus on Bell’s, Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre.

This forms part of the PH20 project, which would see a £25 million replacement of Perth Leisure Pool.

The future of the Rodney centre remains unclear.

The report said that with the redevelopment of the sports centre set to be complete by mid July, LAL “cannot afford to sustain gym/fitness services at both Bell’s and Rodney long-term”.

Locals in the area have already expressed their sadness at the loss of gym facilities at Rodney, describing it as a “great venue” which is more accessible for those in the area.

‘I’m the provost of Perth and Kinross aged 28 – here’s how I got there’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]