Leisure services to be pulled from Perth’s Rodney sports centre as future remains uncertain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All leisure services are to be pulled out of Rodney sports centre in Perth as the facility’s future remains uncertain.

Councillors have approved plans for Live Active Leisure (LAL) to withdraw all equipment and staff at the centre by the end of August.

It comes after fitness equipment was moved to Bell’s.

Market valuation of Rodney centre

A market valuation of the property is being undertaken while an alternative use for the centre is explored by council officers – with one option to sell the building off.

According to a report, Perth and Kinross Council has already received “a number of inquiries” from commercial parties looking to take over the site.

Options for the future of the building will be considered by councillors later in the year.

Why are fitness facilities being removed?

LAL insists it is not ceasing all its fitness services in the area and is instead looking to expand and continue delivering services elsewhere.

During a meeting, Fiona Robertson – the council’s head of culture and communities services – said LAL has a “long-term vision” to focus on Bell’s, Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewar’s Centre.

This forms part of the PH20 project, which would see a £25 million replacement of Perth Leisure Pool.

The report said that with the redevelopment of the sports centre set to be complete by mid July, LAL “cannot afford to sustain gym/fitness services at both Bell’s and Rodney long-term”.

Locals in the area have already expressed their sadness at the loss of gym facilities at Rodney, describing it as a “great venue” which is more accessible for those in the area.