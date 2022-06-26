Three people taken to hospital after lorry and car collide on M90 near Craigend By Amie Flett June 26 2022, 1.13pm Updated: June 26 2022, 5.35pm M90 southbound near Craigend. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier M90: Heavy traffic after three-vehicle crash with delays of up to 30 minutes Motorcyclist taken to hospital after M90 crash near Perth Cyclist dies and pedestrian in hospital after crash involving car Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee