Home News Perth & Kinross

Green light for former Errol Free Church to be turned into flats despite local objections

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 27 2022, 3.43pm Updated: June 27 2022, 4.42pm
Former Errol Free Church is set to become four new flats.
The former Errol Free Church is set to become four new flats.

Plans to turn a former church in Errol into four new flats in Errol have been approved despite fears over congestion and parking.

The old Free Church was latterly used as a workshop but has been empty for 12 years and its condition has deteriorated during that time.

It is hoped the development will give the building a new lease of life.

Originally constructed in 1834, it was a prominent community hub on Church Lane before its closure.

Congestion fears

No car parking has been included in the plans for the C-listed building, although bike storage will be available.

Developers and the Perth and Kinross Council’s transport team say this will be adequate as nearby on-street parking is available.

However five people living nearby objected to the plans, saying it could cause “chaos” on the narrow street.

One objector, Howard Ray, said: “We believe it is unrealistic to assume the range of bus services is sufficient to satisfy the expectations of people today to the extent that they will not wish to have a car.

“This is especially true as the bus services offered are not wholly reliable, and can be subject to delays or alterations.

“Although the current application includes provision for cycles, this clearly will not address the needs of residents commuting to work, or travelling for social and cultural activities in Perth or Dundee, as undoubtedly most or all will.”

The church is in a state of disrepair. Photo. Arthur and Stone Planning Architectural Design.

Another objector living nearby, Ronald Keir, said: “My family and I are fully opposed to this development as it would cause chaos in an already crowded small street.

“I vehemently oppose what was a single business dwelling becoming four flats.”

What happens next?

The application, recently approved by the council, will see the building re-developed into four maisonette flats. 

Developer Arthur Stone Planning and Architectural Design says this will bring a new lease of life to the building, modernising it for future use while retaining its historic roots.

A spokesperson for Arthur Stone Planning and Architectural Design said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring a disused building into the modern day, and actually use it for good.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing for the Errol community.

“It’s a building we’ve worked on for years.

“It was sad to see such a beautiful building in such a state of disrepair.

“As an architect, these buildings have so much potential, and we believe this project will keep this building viable for years to come.

“We plan to keep the integrity of the building, and respect its history.

“We think it’s great to actually see the building being used.”

