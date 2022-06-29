‘Unique’ £1.5m lodge set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Unique’ £1.5m lodge set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club

By Poppy Watson
June 29 2022, 10.16am Updated: June 29 2022, 12.41pm
A 3D image of the Red Deer Lodge at Pitlochry Golf Club. Image: Fearn Macpherson Architects.
A £1.5 million visitors’ lodge is set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club.

The 23-bedroom building, which will welcome golfers and non-golfers alike, has been given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council.

It is hoped the new development will help to boost tourism in the area.

Pitlochry Golf Club says Red Deer Lodge, set to open its doors in early summer next year, will create a number of jobs in the construction and hospitality industries.

The lodge will be built on the site of a former putting green. Image: Fearn Macpherson Architects.

The building will sit on land that was formerly the putting green for Pitlochry golf course, located to the east of the club’s Red Deer Restaurant.

Stephen Carruthers, Pitlochry golf director, says the lodge will be “transformational” for the club.

He told The Courier: “There are plenty of four and five-star resorts in Scotland but we’re offering lifestyle accommodation.

‘What we’re doing is unique’

“What we’re doing is unique in Scotland, not many places are doing something similar.

“[Pitlochry Golf Club] has great travel links in Scotland and is close popular walking routes – we’re more easily accessible than any other places doing something similar.”

Between 15 and 20 construction jobs will be supported in the building of the hotel while the operation of the facility will create 10 full-time roles.

Red Deer Lodge, as viewed from the car park. Image: Fearn Macpherson Architects.

A report submitted by the club said: “The proposed development represents a significant investment in Pitlochry that will provide a range of economic and social benefits to the local economy as well as the obvious commercial benefits to the operating business.

“The development would greatly improve the present offering, consolidating the existing business and employment while delivering growth potential.”

Construction of the lodge is set to begin in autumn.

