‘Unique’ £1.5m lodge set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £1.5 million visitors’ lodge is set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club.

The 23-bedroom building, which will welcome golfers and non-golfers alike, has been given the green light by Perth and Kinross Council.

It is hoped the new development will help to boost tourism in the area.

Pitlochry Golf Club says Red Deer Lodge, set to open its doors in early summer next year, will create a number of jobs in the construction and hospitality industries.

The building will sit on land that was formerly the putting green for Pitlochry golf course, located to the east of the club’s Red Deer Restaurant.

Stephen Carruthers, Pitlochry golf director, says the lodge will be “transformational” for the club.

He told The Courier: “There are plenty of four and five-star resorts in Scotland but we’re offering lifestyle accommodation.

‘What we’re doing is unique’

“What we’re doing is unique in Scotland, not many places are doing something similar.

“[Pitlochry Golf Club] has great travel links in Scotland and is close popular walking routes – we’re more easily accessible than any other places doing something similar.”

Between 15 and 20 construction jobs will be supported in the building of the hotel while the operation of the facility will create 10 full-time roles.

A report submitted by the club said: “The proposed development represents a significant investment in Pitlochry that will provide a range of economic and social benefits to the local economy as well as the obvious commercial benefits to the operating business.

“The development would greatly improve the present offering, consolidating the existing business and employment while delivering growth potential.”

Construction of the lodge is set to begin in autumn.