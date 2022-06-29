Scottish Game Fair at Scone: All you need to know – from what’s on to weather forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scone Palace is set to welcome thousands of people this weekend as the Scottish Game Fair returns to the Perthshire venue.

Celebrating conservation and the countryside, the three-day event made its comeback last September following a Covid-enforced absence in 2020.

Viscount Stormont, whose family owns Scone Palace, has promised that this year’s fair, which takes place from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3, will be the best one yet.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

What are the opening times?

The gates open every day at 9am, with the event closing at 5pm.

How do I get there?

If you are travelling by car, signs directing traffic to the fair will be placed on all major trunk roads leading to Perth.

Pedestrian access is via the North Lodge entrance to Scone Palace (not the main gate) and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by rail, the nearest station is Perth, but a temporary ScotRail timetable remains in place. Passengers can then take taxis or local service buses to the fair.

Advanced camping tickets are also available on the Scottish Game Fair’s website.

What events are taking place?

A variety of demonstrations will take place in the main ring, from falconry displays to performances by pipe bands.

There will also be gundog and foxhound displays taking place each day.

Other attractions include the Clywd Axemen, who are travelling from Wales to showcase their wood-chopping skills.

Dogs visiting the fair will also have activities to keep them occupied in a purpose-built arena, while spaniels and retrievers from across the UK and Ireland take part in a series of events.

Visitors will also be able to take part in fishing and shooting demonstrations.

Meanwhile, more than 400 exhibitors are set to pitch up at the fair, offering everything from food and drink to fashion.

That includes Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant.

How much does it cost?

One day’s entry costs £20 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-15.

Family and couple one-day tickets are sold out.

Two-day tickets cost £36 for adults and £10 for children. Three-day tickets cost £56 and £15 respectively.

Standard parking is available to buy on the day, with spaces costing £5.

What is the weather forecast?

The forecast from the Met Office says visitors should expect some showers at Scone this weekend.

There will be highs of 17°C on all three days – and it will be largely cloudy otherwise.