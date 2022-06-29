Scottish Game Fair at Scone: All you need to know – from what’s on to weather forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scottish Game Fair at Scone: All you need to know – from what’s on to weather forecast

By Ben MacDonald
June 29 2022, 11.34am Updated: June 29 2022, 1.16pm
The GWCT Scottish Game Fair is set to take place this weekend.
The GWCT Scottish Game Fair is set to take place this weekend.

Scone Palace is set to welcome thousands of people this weekend as the Scottish Game Fair returns to the Perthshire venue.

Celebrating conservation and the countryside, the three-day event made its comeback last September following a Covid-enforced absence in 2020.

Viscount Stormont, whose family owns Scone Palace, has promised that this year’s fair, which takes place from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3, will be the best one yet.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

What are the opening times?

The gates open every day at 9am, with the event closing at 5pm.

How do I get there?

If you are travelling by car, signs directing traffic to the fair will be placed on all major trunk roads leading to Perth.

Pedestrian access is via the North Lodge entrance to Scone Palace (not the main gate) and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by rail, the nearest station is Perth, but a temporary ScotRail timetable remains in place. Passengers can then take taxis or local service buses to the fair.

Advanced camping tickets are also available on the Scottish Game Fair’s website.

What events are taking place?

A variety of demonstrations will take place in the main ring, from falconry displays to performances by pipe bands.

There will also be gundog and foxhound displays taking place each day.

Falconry displays will take place in the main ring. Image: Graeme Hart.

Other attractions include the Clywd Axemen, who are travelling from Wales to showcase their wood-chopping skills.

Dogs visiting the fair will also have activities to keep them occupied in a purpose-built arena, while spaniels and retrievers from across the UK and Ireland take part in a series of events.

Visitors will also be able to take part in fishing and shooting demonstrations.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be at the fair. Image: Sandy Young.

Meanwhile, more than 400 exhibitors are set to pitch up at the fair, offering everything from food and drink to fashion.

That includes Nick Nairn’s new riverside restaurant.

How much does it cost?

One day’s entry costs £20 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-15.

Family and couple one-day tickets are sold out.

Two-day tickets cost £36 for adults and £10 for children. Three-day tickets cost £56 and £15 respectively.

Standard parking is available to buy on the day, with spaces costing £5.

What is the weather forecast?

The forecast from the Met Office says visitors should expect some showers at Scone this weekend.

There will be highs of 17°C on all three days – and it will be largely cloudy otherwise.

‘Unique’ £1.5m lodge set to be built at Pitlochry Golf Club

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]