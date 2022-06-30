Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief awarded honorary doctorate by Stirling University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief executive Mike Robinson has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Stirling.

Mr Robinson received the accolade during the university’s summer 2022 graduations.

He appeared alongside endurance swimmer and environmental diplomat Lewis Pugh, women and children’s rights campaigner Lydia Okroj, and Paralympic gold medallist David Smith MBE.

A total of 1,925 students graduated from the university’s five faculties on Wednesday June 29 and Thursday June 30.

Graduate of Stirling

Mr Robinson is a graduate of the University of Stirling, and among his many roles and achievements, was pivotal in establishing Stop Climate Chaos Scotland.

The diverse and impactful coalition of more than 60 organisations campaigned together on climate change.

In receiving his doctorate, he was recognised for his “outstanding commitment to delivering and embedding climate solutions to protect the world, through driving legislation, informing policy, and educating thousands in climate and geographical understanding”.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Stirling welcomed the four honorary graduates who he described as “outstanding individuals who are making a real difference to the world in their respective fields and are excellent, inspirational role models for our students and graduates.”

Mr Robinson said: “I am absolutely delighted to accept the honorary degree of doctorate.

“As a graduate of Stirling it is a special honour, indeed it is an important institution in our family – I met my wife at Stirling and my son is also now a student, so it is very close to my heart. I could not be more pleased.”

‘Keep learning’ message

At the ceremony, Mr Robinson also addressed Stirling’s newest graduates.

He said: “You will have learnt a lot during your years at university but I hope Uni also teaches you that you can’t know everything, that there is a world of things still to know.

“So I hope it has given you the enthusiasm to keep learning, and I hope graduating today gives you the confidence and courage to get out there, to explore, and to learn the next thing”.