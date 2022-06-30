Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief awarded honorary doctorate by Stirling University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief awarded honorary doctorate by Stirling University

By Michael Alexander
June 30 2022, 10.45am
Mike Robinson with his honorary doctorate scroll from Stirling University
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society chief executive Mike Robinson has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Stirling.

Mr Robinson received the accolade during the university’s summer 2022 graduations.

He appeared alongside endurance swimmer and environmental diplomat Lewis Pugh, women and children’s rights campaigner Lydia Okroj, and Paralympic gold medallist David Smith MBE.

A total of 1,925 students graduated from the university’s five faculties on Wednesday June 29 and Thursday June 30.

Graduate of Stirling

Mr Robinson is a graduate of the University of Stirling, and among his many roles and achievements, was pivotal in establishing Stop Climate Chaos Scotland.

The diverse and impactful coalition of more than 60 organisations campaigned together on climate change.

In receiving his doctorate, he was recognised for his “outstanding commitment to delivering and embedding climate solutions to protect the world, through driving legislation, informing policy, and educating thousands in climate and geographical understanding”.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Stirling welcomed the four honorary graduates who he described as “outstanding individuals who are making a real difference to the world in their respective fields and are excellent, inspirational role models for our students and graduates.”

Mr Robinson said: “I am absolutely delighted to accept the honorary degree of doctorate.

“As a graduate of Stirling it is a special honour, indeed it is an important institution in our family – I met my wife at Stirling and my son is also now a student, so it is very close to my heart.  I could not be more pleased.”

‘Keep learning’ message

At the ceremony, Mr Robinson also addressed Stirling’s newest graduates.

He said: “You will have learnt a lot during your years at university but I hope Uni also teaches you that you can’t know everything, that there is a world of things still to know.

“So I hope it has given you the enthusiasm to keep learning, and I hope graduating today gives you the confidence and courage to get out there, to explore, and to learn the next thing”.

