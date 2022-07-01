Probe into loss of water supply for Perth residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers are investigating reports of a loss of water supply for residents in Perth.

The issue has been reported by people living in the PH2 postcode area, in the southern part of the city.

Scottish Water says the issue was first reported at 8.35am on Friday.

A statement on the firm’s website said: “Customers in Perth have reported an interruption to their water supply.

We're investigating loss of water supply/low pressure in the #Perth #PH2 area. We'll update you as soon as more info is available. Apologies for any inconvenience caused this morning.https://t.co/uhG6nDVXnY — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 1, 2022

“We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

“While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.”

It is not yet known how many properties are affected.