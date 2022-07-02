Best pictures as thousands descend on Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best pictures as thousands descend on Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

By Hannah Ballantyne and Katherine Ferries
July 2 2022, 5.29pm
Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth. From left to right is Daisy Roe (aged 6) and brother Murray Roe (aged 3) and their cousin Violet Tasker (aged 9) all from Kirkcaldy. All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Thousands of people are visiting Scone Palace for the Scottish Game Fair this weekend.

The fair, which is organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has celebrated farming and conservation of the countryside for 33 years.

This year’s event takes place from Friday until Sunday, featuring displays from farmers,  workshops and cooking displays from celebrity chef, Nick Nairn.

Our photographer, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the best moments.

James Thom (aged 6) and sister Ava Thom (aged 3) from Glenshee enjoying the event
Performance from The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose
Opening ceremony in the main arena
Mark O’Sulliavn and daughter Alexandra (aged 9) from Burntisland
Paul Mottram and partner Marina Ruhinda from Stranraer
Far left is John Ritchie and wife Alix Ritchie (far right) with children Millie (aged 11, back) and Ellie (aged 10) alongside Lawson Doe (Alix’s father) – from Dunning
Chef Nick Nairn had his pop up restaurant – seen here with venison
Crowds dining and having a rest
Roxanne Blyther from Elite Falconry (Kirkcaldy) with a Tawny Eagle
Scottish Moorland Association demonstration
Scottish Moorland Association demonstration
Demonstration from the Clwyd Axemen
Demonstration from the Clwyd Axemen
Clwyd Axemen – sharp short burst of energy is required to complete the log chop in the faster time.
The spring board tree climb event is the most physical, technical and challenging of all the wood chopping events. This makes it one of the most popular demonstration with the audiences.
Pure strength from the Clwyd Axe-lady
Crowds watch on.
Blairgowrie & Rattray District Pipe Band
Viscountess Stormont taking a picture of Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band
Blairgowrie & Rattray District Pipe Band
Barry Blyther and Roxanne Blyther from Elite Falconry (Kirkcaldy) with a Tawny Eagle
Scottish Moorland Association demonstration
The Mascot is offering hugs
Scottish Moorland Association demonstration
Quick pit stop.
A couple look at the art by Charmaine Clarke aka Charmaine Rachel Art
The gun dog event
Dogs jump over the hurdles
Sampling cooked game meat
A great crowd
Royal Scottish Pipers Society perform
Crowds walking around taking everything in
The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose
Chef Nick Nairn had his pop up restaurant which was very successful.
Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth
Crowds watch The Sheep Show
Crowds watch on.
The Sheep Show
Karen Milne and husband Wattie Milne with their dog Frank.
Tom Greasley with dog Bud and Matilda Allison with dog Ollie – all from Brechin.
Roxanne from Elite Falconry with a Martial Eagle
Lyndsay Taylor and husband Clark Taylor from Dunkeld enjoy the warm weather

 

