Best pictures as thousands descend on Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair By Hannah Ballantyne and Katherine Ferries July 2 2022, 5.29pm 0 Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth. From left to right is Daisy Roe (aged 6) and brother Murray Roe (aged 3) and their cousin Violet Tasker (aged 9) all from Kirkcaldy. All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of people are visiting Scone Palace for the Scottish Game Fair this weekend. The fair, which is organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has celebrated farming and conservation of the countryside for 33 years. This year’s event takes place from Friday until Sunday, featuring displays from farmers, workshops and cooking displays from celebrity chef, Nick Nairn. Our photographer, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the best moments. James Thom (aged 6) and sister Ava Thom (aged 3) from Glenshee enjoying the event Performance from The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose Opening ceremony in the main arena Mark O’Sulliavn and daughter Alexandra (aged 9) from Burntisland Paul Mottram and partner Marina Ruhinda from Stranraer Far left is John Ritchie and wife Alix Ritchie (far right) with children Millie (aged 11, back) and Ellie (aged 10) alongside Lawson Doe (Alix’s father) – from Dunning Chef Nick Nairn had his pop up restaurant – seen here with venison Crowds dining and having a rest Roxanne Blyther from Elite Falconry (Kirkcaldy) with a Tawny Eagle Scottish Moorland Association demonstration Scottish Moorland Association demonstration Demonstration from the Clwyd Axemen Demonstration from the Clwyd Axemen Clwyd Axemen – sharp short burst of energy is required to complete the log chop in the faster time. The spring board tree climb event is the most physical, technical and challenging of all the wood chopping events. This makes it one of the most popular demonstration with the audiences. Pure strength from the Clwyd Axe-lady Crowds watch on. Blairgowrie & Rattray District Pipe Band Viscountess Stormont taking a picture of Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band Blairgowrie & Rattray District Pipe Band Barry Blyther and Roxanne Blyther from Elite Falconry (Kirkcaldy) with a Tawny Eagle Scottish Moorland Association demonstration The Mascot is offering hugs Scottish Moorland Association demonstration Quick pit stop. A couple look at the art by Charmaine Clarke aka Charmaine Rachel Art The gun dog event Dogs jump over the hurdles Sampling cooked game meat A great crowd Royal Scottish Pipers Society perform Crowds walking around taking everything in The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose Chef Nick Nairn had his pop up restaurant which was very successful. Scottish Game Fair 2022 at Scone Palace Grounds in Perth Crowds watch The Sheep Show Crowds watch on. The Sheep Show Karen Milne and husband Wattie Milne with their dog Frank. Tom Greasley with dog Bud and Matilda Allison with dog Ollie – all from Brechin. Roxanne from Elite Falconry with a Martial Eagle Lyndsay Taylor and husband Clark Taylor from Dunkeld enjoy the warm weather Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Scottish Game Fair at Scone: All you need to know – from what’s on to weather forecast Scone Palace hosts Scottish Game Fair and promises ‘a year to remember’ Nick Nairn to cook up a storm at fine dining pop-up restaurant at Scottish Game Fair in Perthshire 10 things foodies shouldn’t miss at Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace in Perthshire