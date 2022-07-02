Best pictures as thousands descend on Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people are visiting Scone Palace for the Scottish Game Fair this weekend.

The fair, which is organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has celebrated farming and conservation of the countryside for 33 years.

This year’s event takes place from Friday until Sunday, featuring displays from farmers, workshops and cooking displays from celebrity chef, Nick Nairn.

Our photographer, Steve MacDougall, was there to capture the best moments.