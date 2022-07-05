Perthshire police officer struggling to feed family amid cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire police officer struggling to feed family amid cost of living crisis

By Alasdair Clark
July 5 2022, 5.00am
Police Scotland officer
Police applications have more than halved

A Perthshire police officer has told how his wife has had to take on a second job as families battle the increasing cost of living in Scotland.

It comes as officers across the country withdraw their “goodwill” amid a pay row, with officers rejecting a “derisory” £565 pay rise.

The Perthshire-based constable told the justice and social affairs magazine 1919 that his family has considered using a foodbank as rising bills eat up the majority of his pay.

He also revealed how he has considered whether he could make the 16-mile trip to work by bike in a bid to save money.

New data obtained by the magazine has revealed the number of people applying to Police Scotland more than halved last year.

The force received 2,237 applications in 2021/22, down from 5,611 the previous year.

It is also a huge drop on 2019/20, when 4,228 people applied.

Perthshire police officers
Just over 400 new officers were appointed last year

The figures have sparked calls for pay hikes to make it a more attractive career option.

Officers are currently withdrawing “goodwill” over a dispute on pay, meaning they are not arriving for shifts early or transporting protective uniform.

They are also being encouraged to reject requests to work overtime unless given a lawful order to do so, with police legally prevented from taking strike action.

A trainee police officer salary is £26,737, rising to £29,020 once fully qualified. After five years the salary goes up to £35,437.

Speaking to 1919, the anonymous Perthshire officer says his wife has had to take on a second job, and he has considered whether he could make the 16-mile trip to work by bike.

The father-of-three said his family is relying on financial help from relatives, and were unable to afford things like a gym membership or a holiday abroad.

‘I really don’t know how we will keep paying the increases’

He added: “Our household fuel bill is now £318 per month.

“If it increases by another 40% I really don’t know how we will keep paying the increases.

“We missed out on the council tax rebate due to the banding of our house. It’s over £300 a month.”

Most of the officer’s take-home pay is spent on his mortgage, energy and council tax bill. The rest is spent on food for the family of five.

“We live in a rural area. It’s a 64-mile round trip to a big supermarket.

“We can’t afford to shop locally as the Co-op is just too expensive.

The anonymous officers says his family can’t afford basics like a TV subscription

“We try to batch cook and keep the bill as low as possible.

“We tend to eat the same meals all the time as they are the cheapest, healthy options we can afford.

“We occasionally use the local food waste reduction centre. They get the out-of-date food from the local Co-op and give it away to save food waste.

“I can see us using it more and more. I have considered using a food bank.”

He said it is “crazy” that as a top-paid PC he was unable to afford basic household bills.

“We don’t live an extravagant lifestyle, far from it. We try to be frugal and not waste things.

Police officer ‘couldn’t afford to get washing machine repaired’

“I had to learn to repair the washing machine myself the other day as we wouldn’t have been able to afford to pay a repair person or buy a new one.

“Since the fuel prices went bonkers, we’ve adjusted the time when the heating goes on so it’s on much less.

Energy bills are soaring

“We sit in the living room with blankets when it’s cold and use a wood burner to keep warm.”

He added: “It cost £100 to put fuel in my car the other day.

“It’s just unsustainable. I was working out the other day whether I could cycle the 16 miles each way to work just to save some money.”

Asked about the officer’s account, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: **

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Police officer numbers in Scotland remain significantly up from 2007, and are favourable relative to elsewhere in the UK.

“It is normal for officer numbers to fluctuate and the current figures were impacted by use of the Police Scotland training college as a base for UK officers during COP26, as well as the ongoing impact of coronavirus restrictions.”

Police chief speaks on cost of living pressures

Speaking at a recent Scottish Police Authority meeting, Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone recognised the pressures of rising inflation.

He said: “We’ve seen the inflationary pressures as a feature of the current pay claim submitted on behalf of officers.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

“As members will know, pay makes up a very high proportion of our revenue spend – around 86p in every pound spent by Police Scotland is on officer and staff pay.

“As Chief Constable, I fundamentally believe pay awards should be fair and they should be affordable.

“Officers and staff work incredibly hard to serve their fellow citizens and deserve fair recompense, given their unique position, the unique challenges and demands placed upon them, and the sacrifices that come with the office of constable.

Cost of living crisis: More from our series

