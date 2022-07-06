Plans to turn crumbling Perthshire school into house given go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans to turn crumbling Perthshire school into house given go-ahead

By Emma Duncan
July 6 2022, 1.50pm Updated: July 6 2022, 3.14pm
Ardler School in Perthshire has been empty since 1983 but will now be transformed into a three-bedroom house.
Plans to turn a derelict former school in Perthshire into a house have been given the green light.

The old Ardler School, in the village of the same name, has lain empty since it was closed almost 40 years ago and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Now a planning application to turn the C-listed building into a three-bedroom house has been approved.

New plans have been submitted for Ardler School to turn it into one house.

When used as a school the building, which originates from the 1830s, had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

New plans, submitted by Jed Hutchison, will include a terrace, garden and garage.

The school has been closed since the 1980s and fallen into disrepair.

Architect Ron Weir said both he and Mr Hutchison are delighted that the development has been given the go-ahead and the building can be given a new lease of life.

He added: “My client is going to be starting work on the building shortly.

“He is really keen to get it started and get on with the job.”

Previous plans for Ardler School

The application is the third for the site in six years.

In 2020 an application for the site was submitted by Kevin O’Donoghue to turn the school into two homes.

It was approved but due to ill health he was not able to continue with the plans and sold the building to Mr Hutchison, with the school previously on sale for offers over £110,000.

In 2016 plans were submitted to demolish an outbuilding in the school grounds.

