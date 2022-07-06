Plans to turn crumbling Perthshire school into house given go-ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to turn a derelict former school in Perthshire into a house have been given the green light.

The old Ardler School, in the village of the same name, has lain empty since it was closed almost 40 years ago and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Now a planning application to turn the C-listed building into a three-bedroom house has been approved.

When used as a school the building, which originates from the 1830s, had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

New plans, submitted by Jed Hutchison, will include a terrace, garden and garage.

Architect Ron Weir said both he and Mr Hutchison are delighted that the development has been given the go-ahead and the building can be given a new lease of life.

He added: “My client is going to be starting work on the building shortly.

“He is really keen to get it started and get on with the job.”

Previous plans for Ardler School

The application is the third for the site in six years.

In 2020 an application for the site was submitted by Kevin O’Donoghue to turn the school into two homes.

It was approved but due to ill health he was not able to continue with the plans and sold the building to Mr Hutchison, with the school previously on sale for offers over £110,000.

In 2016 plans were submitted to demolish an outbuilding in the school grounds.