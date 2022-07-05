Work to clear rubbish in River Ericht halted by asbestos discovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to clear decades-old rubbish from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie has been called off after asbestos was uncovered on site.

An eight-week clearance programme to remove landfill waste from the Perthshire river began on June 20.

Perth and Kinross Council says the £200,000 project has been paused while it determines the “best and safest” way of dealing with the potentially hazardous material, which was found by workers last Tuesday.

Concerns have been raised that the discovery could lead to a rise in costs and significant delays to the programme.

But the council has confirmed it will complete the planned works “within the next few weeks”.

Costs may ‘go through the roof’

Robert Kellie, river convenor at the Blairgowrie Angling Club, said: “They’ll delay [the programme].

“They’ll have to get a specialist team in I would think.

“The cost of it may go through the roof.

“You can’t just handle asbestos — it is classed as toxic waste.

“It won’t be fixed quickly. I think this will be a most expensive project — cost-wise and time.”

Mr Kellie has long-campaigned for the council to conduct a full and permanent clean up of the River Ericht, which has been contaminated by household and industrial waste for several years.

The source is a landfill site believed to have been used between the 1940s and 1970s.

Riverbank erosion is exposing the waste and allowing it to seep into the river.

The council announced it would clear the river after the Scottish Government pledged match funding of £95,000 in April to help do so.

Council seeking specialist advice

A spokesperson for the council says an “element” of asbestos was found during efforts to remove waste from the former landfill site beside River Ericht.

They said: “As a result, these works (phase two of the overall project) have been paused while we determine the best and safest way of dealing with this material.

“We are taking specialist advice and liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) at present”.

The spokesperson added: “It remains our intention to complete the planned works on part of the excavated embankment within the next few weeks.

“The remaining section will be made safe while we consider our next steps.”

The council says it is “too early” to estimate how much the works will now cost.

Sepa has been made aware of a discovery of waste materials at the River Ericht and is working with the local authority to establish the exact nature of materials and ensure its proper disposal. Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa)

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa has been made aware of a discovery of waste materials at the River Ericht and is working with the local authority to establish the exact nature of materials and ensure its proper disposal.

“We would encourage anyone that is concerned about a potential pollution incident to contact our 24-hour pollution reporting line as soon as possible.

“This can be done through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibre that was widely used in construction and other industries until the late 1990s.

If asbestos inside buildings remains intact, it poses very little risk – but when it is damaged or disturbed, tiny asbestos fibres can be released into the air and enter your lungs when breathing.

Breathing in asbestos fibres can damage your lungs and their lining – resulting in serious asbestos-related lung conditions.

The toxic material has also been linked to some types of cancer.