Work to clear rubbish in River Ericht halted by asbestos discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Work to clear rubbish in River Ericht halted by asbestos discovery

By Poppy Watson
July 5 2022, 4.46pm Updated: July 5 2022, 4.46pm
Works to remove waste from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie were called off after asbestos was discovered by workers.
Works to remove waste from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie were called off after asbestos was discovered by workers.

Work to clear decades-old rubbish from the River Ericht in Blairgowrie has been called off after asbestos was uncovered on site.

An eight-week clearance programme to remove landfill waste from the Perthshire river began on June 20.

Perth and Kinross Council says the £200,000 project has been paused while it determines the “best and safest” way of dealing with the potentially hazardous material, which was found by workers last Tuesday.

Concerns have been raised that the discovery could lead to a rise in costs and significant delays to the programme.

But the council has confirmed it will complete the planned works “within the next few weeks”.

Costs may ‘go through the roof’

Robert Kellie, river convenor at the Blairgowrie Angling Club, said: “They’ll delay [the programme].

“They’ll have to get a specialist team in I would think.

“The cost of it may go through the roof.

“You can’t just handle asbestos — it is classed as toxic waste.

“It won’t be fixed quickly. I think this will be a most expensive project — cost-wise and time.”

Robert Kellie attempts to clear up the landfill waste at the River Ericht.

Mr Kellie has long-campaigned for the council to conduct a full and permanent clean up of the River Ericht, which has been contaminated by household and industrial waste for several years.

The source is a landfill site believed to have been used between the 1940s and 1970s.

Riverbank erosion is exposing the waste and allowing it to seep into the river.

The council announced it would clear the river after the Scottish Government pledged match funding of £95,000 in April to help do so.

Council seeking specialist advice

A spokesperson for the council says an “element” of asbestos was found during efforts to remove waste from the former landfill site beside River Ericht.

They said: “As a result, these works (phase two of the overall project) have been paused while we determine the best and safest way of dealing with this material.

“We are taking specialist advice and liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) at present”.

A vintage toothpaste tube found on the banks of the Ericht.

The spokesperson added: “It remains our intention to complete the planned works on part of the excavated embankment within the next few weeks.

“The remaining section will be made safe while we consider our next steps.”

The council says it is “too early” to estimate how much the works will now cost.

Sepa has been made aware of a discovery of waste materials at the River Ericht and is working with the local authority to establish the exact nature of materials and ensure its proper disposal.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa)

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa has been made aware of a discovery of waste materials at the River Ericht and is working with the local authority to establish the exact nature of materials and ensure its proper disposal.

“We would encourage anyone that is concerned about a potential pollution incident to contact our 24-hour pollution reporting line as soon as possible.

“This can be done through our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibre that was widely used in construction and other industries until the late 1990s.

If asbestos inside buildings remains intact, it poses very little risk – but when it is damaged or disturbed, tiny asbestos fibres can be released into the air and enter your lungs when breathing.

Breathing in asbestos fibres can damage your lungs and their lining – resulting in serious asbestos-related lung conditions.

The toxic material has also been linked to some types of cancer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier