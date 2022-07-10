How one Perth couple aims to tackle the cost of living crisis AND save the planet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

How one Perth couple aims to tackle the cost of living crisis AND save the planet

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 10 2022, 8.54am
David and Rachel Amdurer have opened a new eco-friendly store in Perth.
David and Rachel Amdurer have opened a new eco-friendly store in Perth.

A Perth couple have opened a new zero-waste shop in a bid to make saving the planet friendly on the pocket.

Moved by both the cost of living and climate crises, David and Rachel Amduer wanted to find a way to do their bit for both causes.

Feeling stuck in a rut during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to take the plunge and leave their careers in education to open their shop, Leachman’s on Perth High Street.

The store opened this week, selling food, eco-friendly products and sustainable gifts.

‘People are struggling’

Rachel said: “We really wanted to do something that would help people during the cost of living crisis.

“We’ve felt the pinch recently, but are also concerned about the environment.

“We wanted to do something that blended both of these things.”

The couple are focusing on keeping their prices as low as possible amid the cost of living crisis.

They want the store to be sustainable, but also cheap.

Rachel said: “Because there’s a cost of living crisis, we wanted to keep the food as cheap as possible.

“People are struggling, and we have witnessed that here in Perth.

“We wanted to create somewhere that people could go to, that’s both affordable, and nice to shop at.”

Rachel added that in her experience, zero-waste shops are often more expensive than mainstream supermarkets, something she and her husband want to change.

David and Rachel Amduer
David and Rachel Amduer are trying to save the planet in an affordable way.

She said: “In our experience, cheap and nice shops don’t normally go hand in hand, so we want our store to be both of those things.

“Alongside this, there’s also an environmental crisis.

“So we wanted to create a place that is cheap and also environmentally friendly.

“We wanted to do what we could to help people during the cost of living crisis.

“We’ve centred our store around that.”

“That’s how Leachman’s was born.

“The name is also a family name, which makes it even more personal.

“Our number one goal with the store is to cater to everyone, despite their background or income.”

Covid career change

David and Rachel moved from Leeds to Perth six years ago for a slower pace of life.

But during the pandemic they decided it was time for another change and left their jobs in education to get Leachman’s up and running.

Rachel said: “Your work has to be something that you enjoy. You spend so much of your time at work, it consumes your days.

“What is the point of being trapped in a job that you hate?

“Sometimes you have to take a chance on a new path, and take a leap into doing something you love.

“My days are my life, and I had to do something that I wanted to do.

“You have to do what’s right for you, and this is right for us.

No regrets

David added: “Yes, we both felt like we were stuck in our lives.

“We weren’t happy with our jobs, and knew it was time to make a change.

“Once we got the idea down, everything happened very quickly.

“We only came up with the concept in March following the drastic increase in the cost of living. We knew we needed to do something.

“It was exactly the right move for us.”

