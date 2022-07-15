Highland Perthshire anti-poverty charity says clients are attempting suicide due to cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Perthshire anti-poverty charity says clients are attempting suicide due to cost of living crisis

By Emma Duncan
July 15 2022, 8.56am
CAP Highland Perthshire
Angela Hanvey, the manager of Christians Against Poverty Highland Perthshire.

Residents of Highland Perthshire are attempting suicide because they feel helpless about the cost of living crisis, the boss of a local anti-poverty charity warns.

Angela Hanvey, who runs the area’s Christian’s Against Poverty (CAP) branch says  some of her clients are so overwhelmed by debt, eviction notices and rising fuel and food costs they can’t see a way out.

During her eight years working from Aberfeldy Parish Church, Angela says she has seen a shift in who is asking for help as more people in full-time work are turning to the charity for help.

Angela Hanvey, manager at CAP Highland Perthshire.

One family Angela helped found themselves in financial difficulty after moving to rural Perthshire from the Borders with three young children.

They rented out their old house, which was damaged by tenants. Left to pay the mortgages on both properties, they could not afford repairs, leaving them unable to sell or let the house.

Angela says the man has attempted suicide more than once as he felt he had nowhere else to turn.

I had a client say to me she felt worthless after finding out how much she owed.

CAP was able to help the couple clear their debt and sell the house but Angela says there are many people feeling helpless, with one in three people who approach the charity saying they have thought about or attempted suicide.

Angela added: “In Scotland we seem to be very proud and don’t talk about money enough, and I think that’s part of the issue why people don’t come forward until it’s really bad.

“Even friends of mine who are pretty well off, both retired and on good pensions said they are having to think what they are spending their money on when they didn’t have to before.”

Angela says she is seeing both middle and low income families coming to her for help.

Angela added: “I had another client say to me she felt worthless after finding out how much she owed, I’ve never had someone say that to me before.”

CAP Highland Perthshire covers a mostly rural area stretching from Dunkeld and Blair Atholl as far west as Rannoch.

The area is known for high property prices, with homes more expensive to run.

The rural location also means more petrol use and difficulty accessing cheap supermarkets.

Angela said: “A lot of homes in more rural areas like Blair Atholl and Rannoch are purely electric and that’s where the biggest increase on fuel has gone.

‘Everyday expenses cost more for rural residents’

“The cost of living crisis is affecting people in Highland Perthshire, they’ve got to travel anywhere to get anything.

“It’s about 30 miles down to Perth, and with the price of fuel it’s costing more.

“Fuel is more expensive, yet we need to travel more than perhaps people in the city.

“Being rural does often mean that your options are limited and so your stuck with higher prices.”

Angela wants to reduce the stigma around asking for help.

Angela says there is also a false idea that Highland Perthshire residents are all wealthy, due to the high number of tourists and second homes.

She wants to reduce the stigma over the “hidden problem” of poverty in the area.

“Because of the type of area it is people are more reluctant to come forward because they won’t want to seem different and perhaps because of pride, shame or embarrassment,” Angela said.

“We need to get passed that stigma.

Seek help as soon as possible when it’s much easier to deal with and there are more options available.”

