Pensioner and instructor escape Kinross glider crash unhurt

The pilot and instructor involved in a glider crash near Kinross both escaped the accident unhurt.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, raced to the scene at Portmoak Airfield in Scotlandwell at 4pm on Friday.

While trying to land at the Scottish Gliding Centre the aircraft crashed into a field near Loch Leven, just short of the runway, before splitting in two.

It is understood they completed a controlled landing following a mechanical failure.

An investigation into the incident is now under way.

A video that emerged of the incident appears to show the aircraft crashing into a fence before breaking up.

Its pilot, a 70-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been released from hospital. Both him and the instructor in the glider with him at the time escaped unhurt.

The Scottish Gliding Centre has told The Courier that the glider had flown 10 times earlier that day.

It added that the glider had passed a recent safety check and that each one is checked at the start of each day they are flown.

Passed safety checks

Wolf Rossmann, chair of the centre, said: “We can confirm an incident occurred at Portmoak Airfield at approximately 4pm on Friday, when one of the centre’s gliders, with a pilot and instructor on board, crashed just short of the runway, on its approach to land.

“The instructor was unhurt. The pilot, who was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Edinburgh, was also unhurt and released from the hospital.

“The glider had passed its most recent annual statutory check, carried out by an independent inspector.

“Reflecting our absolute focus on safety, it is standard practice for all of our gliders to undergo a thorough safety inspection at the start of each day they are flown.

“This inspection was carried out on the morning of the incident and the aircraft was found to be in fully serviceable condition.

“The aircraft flew 10 successful sorties that day.

“At this stage, it would be inappropriate to speculate on what might have caused the incident.

“In line with standard operating procedure, we have reported the incident to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the British Gliding Association and we will, of course, co-operate fully with the investigation to be carried out.”