Pensioner and instructor escape Kinross glider crash unhurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pensioner and instructor escape Kinross glider crash unhurt

By Emma Duncan
July 9 2022, 3.37pm Updated: July 9 2022, 3.54pm

The pilot and instructor involved in a glider crash near Kinross both escaped the accident unhurt.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, raced to the scene at Portmoak Airfield in Scotlandwell at 4pm on Friday.

While trying to land at the Scottish Gliding Centre the aircraft crashed into a field near Loch Leven, just short of the runway, before splitting in two.

It is understood they completed a controlled landing following a mechanical failure.

An investigation into the incident is now under way.

The aircraft crashed in a field near Loch Leven.

A video that emerged of the incident appears to show the aircraft crashing into a fence before breaking up.

Its pilot, a 70-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been released from hospital. Both him and the instructor in the glider with him at the time escaped unhurt.

The Scottish Gliding Centre has told The Courier that the glider had flown 10 times earlier that day.

It added that the glider had passed a recent safety check and that each one is checked at the start of each day they are flown.

Passed safety checks

Wolf Rossmann, chair of the centre, said: “We can confirm an incident occurred at Portmoak Airfield at approximately 4pm on Friday, when one of the centre’s gliders, with a pilot and instructor on board, crashed just short of the runway, on its approach to land.

“The instructor was unhurt. The pilot, who was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Edinburgh, was also unhurt and released from the hospital.

“The glider had passed its most recent annual statutory check, carried out by an independent inspector.

“Reflecting our absolute focus on safety, it is standard practice for all of our gliders to undergo a thorough safety inspection at the start of each day they are flown.

“This inspection was carried out on the morning of the incident and the aircraft was found to be in fully serviceable condition.

“The aircraft flew 10 successful sorties that day.

“At this stage, it would be inappropriate to speculate on what might have caused the incident.

“In line with standard operating procedure, we have reported the incident to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the British Gliding Association and we will, of course, co-operate fully with the investigation to be carried out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier