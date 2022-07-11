Brown rot discovered in 600-year-old Birnam Oak in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brown rot discovered in 600-year-old Birnam Oak in Perthshire

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 11 2022, 6.18pm Updated: July 11 2022, 6.19pm
The oak has been sealed off. Pic Kenny Smith.
An expert has ruled brown rot caused a branch to collapse from the iconic 600-year-old Birnam Oak tree in Perthshire.

Visitors to the centuries-old tree, which is a popular tourist attraction, found it taped off with a sign stating “danger, keep clear” on Sunday.

Oak not at risk of further damage

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said that following inspection by an expert the cause has been determined as brown rot.

It’s hoped the tree is not at risk of any further damage but further fundraising is planned to carry out maintenance work.

A branch has broken off the 600-year-old Birnam Oak. Pic Kenny Smith.

A spokesman for the council said: “The Birnam Oak is on privately-owned land.

Perth & Kinross Countryside Trust work with the community and the landowner to help raise funds to carry out maintenance work as required through the Perthshire Big Tree Country initiative.

“The trust’s manager has advised that the area will be made safe for the public, and that the tree has been inspected by an arboricultural consultant and it was determined the branch fell due to brown rot.

“The tree does not appear to be at a higher risk than it was prior to the branch breakage.

Detailed assessment

“A further detailed assessment will be carried out following discussions and agreement with the community and landowner.”

The damage is due to brown rot. Pic Kenny Smith.

The 600-year-old tree has been subject to a number of efforts to preserve it over the years.

This has included the addition of beams to support the branches, as well as work by specialist tree surgeons in 2016 to prevent it splitting in two.

The Birnam Oak and the nearby Birnam Sycamore are thought to be the sole surviving trees from the great forest that once straddled the banks of the River Tay.

This forest is celebrated in Shakespeare’s Macbeth as the famous Birnam Wood.

The lower branches of the gnarled and ancient Birnam Oak rest on crutches and the first three metres of the trunk are hollow.

