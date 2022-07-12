VIDEO: Golden eagle chick from Perthshire moved to help repopulation efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Golden eagle chick from Perthshire moved to help repopulation efforts

By Matteo Bell
July 12 2022, 1.32pm Updated: July 12 2022, 2.33pm

A healthy golden eagle chick has been moved from its home in Perthshire to the south of Scotland in an effort to repopulate the area.

The male eaglet was collected from his cliffside nest at a grouse moor in the Strathbraan Estate by a group of experienced climbers last month.

He will now be taken to a purpose-built aviary in the south of Scotland, where staff will feed him and prepare him for release.

The six-and-a-half week-old chick is one of six collected by South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) during the 2022 breeding season.

He will be tagged before being released into the wild in August.

A video was also produced by the organisation showing the eaglet’s retrieval.

Golden eagle populations in south Scotland still facing challenges

While efforts to repopulate the iconic bird species have been successful in Scotland as a whole, numbers in the south continue to lag behind.

Prior to the launch of the new breeding project in 2018, the number of golden eagles in Dumfries and Galloway stood at just three breeding pairs.

The two eagle chicks being assessed by vets.

In June two chicks were taken from another successful nest in Perthshire before being checked over by a team of vets from Edinburgh University.

One of the chicks was returned to its nest while another was also taken to the south of Scotland.

The exact location of the aviary has not been disclosed in case they are targeted.

According to the SSGEP, both chicks that have been relocated are getting on well.

SSGEP ‘very grateful’ for Strathbraan golden eagle chick

The relocation efforts have been assisted by the Scottish Gamekeepers Association and Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group, which the Strathbraan Estate is part of.

Dr Cat Barlow, SSGEP Project Manager, said: “We are very grateful to the donor estate and the team who aided in the safe collection of the eagle chick.

Climbers collecting the chick.

“This eagle chick from Strathbraan will soon become part of a growing population in Southern Scotland.”

Alex Hogg, MBE, Chairman of The Scottish Gamekeepers Association, said: “It is really pleasing to see our members getting involved in these collaborations.

“I also understand gamekeepers and farmers are also playing a key role, down in the release area in the Borders, because their land management is providing a food source to help the eagles.”

Brown rot discovered in 600-year-old Birnam Oak in Perthshire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]