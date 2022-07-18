Scouts from across the world flock to Blair Atholl for 10-day international jamborette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scouts from across the world flock to Blair Atholl for 10-day international jamborette

By Matteo Bell
July 18 2022, 5.30am Updated: July 18 2022, 7.10am
The camp for the 2018 jamborette.
The camp for the 2018 jamborette.

Scouts from across the world will flock to Blair Atholl this week for the beginning of the 38th Scottish International Patrol Jamborette.

Over 1,800 Scouts and adult volunteers from as far afield as the United States, Namibia and Japan will make Perthshire their home for the next 10 days, starting Monday.

Whilst in Scotland, international visitors from 15 different countries will take part in more than 50 different activities including gorge walking, bushcraft and circus stills.

The event – which runs every two years – is held at Blair Castle and is also known as the Blair Atholl Jambourette.

Scouts enjoying the fine weather at the 2014 jamborette.

It is the longest-running scout jamborette in the world, stretching back 76 years.

Scouts excited for return of Blair Atholl jamborette

Excitement for this year’s event is especially high, as it marks the jamborette’s return after a four-year hiatus.

The last event was scheduled to take place in 2020; however, it was scrapped due to Covid.

Naliyah Pozo, a 15-year-old Scout from Gibraltar, said: “I’m very excited about going to Scotland.

Scouts enjoying the 2018 event.

“It will be a good experience for me. I am excited about meeting new people and making friendships.

“I know I will have fun there.”

Lily Rogers, another 15-year-old Scout from Gibraltar, added: “I’m really excited about going, especially doing activities like rock-climbing.

“I also want to make friends from different camps and countries.”

Jamborette ‘a real opportunity’ for Scouts

The Scouts, who are all aged 14 to 17, will stay together at a campsite in Blair Atholl.

They are encouraged to mix together and make new friends from foreign countries.

Scouts at the jamborette in 2018.

Dr Colin Peters, volunteer Camp Chief, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to welcome our many international friends to Scotland again this year after a four-year absence.

“As Scouts, we believe in preparing young people with skills for life. We encourage them to do more, learn more and be more.

“The Jamborette is a real opportunity for Scouts from across the world to have fun and adventure in the great outdoors while developing the skills they need to succeed.

The Angus contingent leaving from Keptie HQ in Arbroath for a previous jamborette.

“They’ll build on their teamworking, leadership and resilience skills which will give them a fantastic foundation for future wide and varied careers.

“In the grounds of Blair Atholl Castle, new friendships will be formed and old friendships rekindled.

“Our Scouts will meet other Scouts from across the world, and from different backgrounds, giving them a greater understanding of the importance of our place in the global community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]