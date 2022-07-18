Scouts from across the world flock to Blair Atholl for 10-day international jamborette

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scouts from across the world will flock to Blair Atholl this week for the beginning of the 38th Scottish International Patrol Jamborette.

Over 1,800 Scouts and adult volunteers from as far afield as the United States, Namibia and Japan will make Perthshire their home for the next 10 days, starting Monday.

Whilst in Scotland, international visitors from 15 different countries will take part in more than 50 different activities including gorge walking, bushcraft and circus stills.

The event – which runs every two years – is held at Blair Castle and is also known as the Blair Atholl Jambourette.

It is the longest-running scout jamborette in the world, stretching back 76 years.

Scouts excited for return of Blair Atholl jamborette

Excitement for this year’s event is especially high, as it marks the jamborette’s return after a four-year hiatus.

The last event was scheduled to take place in 2020; however, it was scrapped due to Covid.

Naliyah Pozo, a 15-year-old Scout from Gibraltar, said: “I’m very excited about going to Scotland.

“It will be a good experience for me. I am excited about meeting new people and making friendships.

“I know I will have fun there.”

Lily Rogers, another 15-year-old Scout from Gibraltar, added: “I’m really excited about going, especially doing activities like rock-climbing.

“I also want to make friends from different camps and countries.”

Jamborette ‘a real opportunity’ for Scouts

The Scouts, who are all aged 14 to 17, will stay together at a campsite in Blair Atholl.

They are encouraged to mix together and make new friends from foreign countries.

Dr Colin Peters, volunteer Camp Chief, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to welcome our many international friends to Scotland again this year after a four-year absence.

“As Scouts, we believe in preparing young people with skills for life. We encourage them to do more, learn more and be more.

“The Jamborette is a real opportunity for Scouts from across the world to have fun and adventure in the great outdoors while developing the skills they need to succeed.

“They’ll build on their teamworking, leadership and resilience skills which will give them a fantastic foundation for future wide and varied careers.

“In the grounds of Blair Atholl Castle, new friendships will be formed and old friendships rekindled.

“Our Scouts will meet other Scouts from across the world, and from different backgrounds, giving them a greater understanding of the importance of our place in the global community.”