Singer James Bay backs fundraiser in memory of Inchture youngster Ruby Stewart

Let It Go singer James Bay has thrown his weight behind a fundraiser in memory of Perthshire youngster Ruby Stewart.

Ruby, from Inchture, tragically died at six years old in January 2020 following a battle with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

The youngster was an inspiration to thousands during her fight with the rare disease.

Big-hearted Perthshire man Mark Dryden, 32, has been running in aid of Be More Ruby, a charity set up to fund research in her memory.

Mark says running in Ruby’s memory is the “privilege” of his life.

He began running on July 4 from John o’Groats, finally arriving in Inchture on Friday.

Celebs show support

Pop singer James Bay was spotted sporting a Be More Ruby wristband at a recent concert after Mark asked via Twitter if he would get involved.

He said: “James Bay was more than happy to support my cause. He was so lovely about it and super supportive.

“He was asking questions, and was just so nice. He was genuinely interested.

“He really believed in my challenge.”

Newcastle United football player, Sean Longstaff, has also offered support, and even sent a video backing the effort, which is also raising money for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

‘We could all be a bit more like Ruby’

Mark added: “We could all be a bit more like Ruby. She was such a bright, and happy child.

“She has been such an incredible source of inspiration for this.

“I’ve truly felt honoured that her parents were on board with doing this in her memory.

“They’ve also been so supportive, it’s been great.

“They sent me videos of Ruby whilst I was on my journey, and it really kept me going.

“Everyone who ever met Ruby has spoken about what a ray of sunshine she was.

“She was just such an incredible young girl, who powered through, and kept laughing through the face of adversity.

“She should be an inspiration to us all, to do more, and be better.

“I am completely honoured to have ran in her memory.”

Mr Dryden’s fundraiser is still open for donations.