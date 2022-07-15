Singer James Bay backs fundraiser in memory of Inchture youngster Ruby Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Singer James Bay backs fundraiser in memory of Inchture youngster Ruby Stewart

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 15 2022, 5.40pm Updated: July 16 2022, 9.10am
James Bay has backed a fundraiser in memory of local tot Ruby Stewart
James Bay wore a Be More Ruby wristband in memory of Inchture's Ruby Stewart.

Let It Go singer James Bay has thrown his weight behind a fundraiser in memory of Perthshire youngster Ruby Stewart.

Ruby, from Inchture, tragically died at six years old in January 2020 following a battle with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

The youngster was an inspiration to thousands during her fight with the rare disease.

Big-hearted Perthshire man Mark Dryden, 32, has been running in aid of Be More Ruby, a charity set up to fund research in her memory.

Mark Dryden has been running in memory of local tot Ruby Stewart,
Photo: Mark Dryden.

Mark says running in Ruby’s memory is the “privilege” of his life.

He began running on July 4 from John o’Groats, finally arriving in Inchture on Friday.

Celebs show support

Pop singer James Bay was spotted sporting a Be More Ruby wristband at a recent concert after Mark asked via Twitter if he would get involved.

He said: “James Bay was more than happy to support my cause. He was so lovely about it and super supportive.

“He was asking questions, and was just so nice. He was genuinely interested.

“He really believed in my challenge.”

Newcastle United football player, Sean Longstaff, has also offered support, and even sent a video backing the effort, which is also raising money for the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

‘We could all be a bit more like Ruby’

Mark added: “We could all be a bit more like Ruby. She was such a bright, and happy child.

“She has been such an incredible source of inspiration for this.

“I’ve truly felt honoured that her parents were on board with doing this in her memory.

“They’ve also been so supportive, it’s been great.

Mark Dryden has ran from John O'Groats to Inchture
Photo: Mark Dryden.

“They sent me videos of Ruby whilst I was on my journey, and it really kept me going.

“Everyone who ever met Ruby has spoken about what a ray of sunshine she was.

“She was just such an incredible young girl, who powered through, and kept laughing through the face of adversity.

“She should be an inspiration to us all, to do more, and be better.

“I am completely honoured to have ran in her memory.”

Mr Dryden’s fundraiser is still open for donations.

[[title]]

[[text]]

