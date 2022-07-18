Bid to buy bench in honour of late Bridge of Earn councillor Henry Anderson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crowdfunder has been launched for a bench to commemorate late Perthshire councillor Henry Anderson.

The former SNP Almond and Earn councillor died in 2020 after catching Covid-19.

Now, locals in his home town of Bridge of Earn are fundraising for a bench in his honour.

Wilma Lumsden, organiser of the crowdfunder, said: “We are very grateful for the support in securing Henry’s memory in the heart of the community he loved, with this bench.

“He is still sorely missed by everyone.”

Once the £1,000 needed has been raised, a bench will be placed outside the Bridge of Earn Institute, next to Victory Park.

Keeping Henry Anderson’s legacy alive

Ms Lumsden, also a former SNP councillor, added: “The SNP branch of Perth and Kinross Council really wanted to do something that would honour him.

“He was such a well-respected and diligent councillor.

“He touched so many people so this bench will keep his legacy alive.

“He was more than that though, he was also a friend to everyone.” Mairi Maclennan

“We launched the crowdfunder so that anyone could offer a donation.

“It’s a little thing, but we felt he really needed to be honoured.”

Mr Anderson was the SNP councillor for the Almond and Earn ward from 2012 until his death in December 2020 at 68 years old.

Long-time Bridge of Earn resident, Mairi Maclennan, said: “He was a great man who did a lot for the community and was exactly what you’d want in a politician.

“He was more than that though, he was also a friend to everyone.

“He always had a spare minute or two to catch up.

“He worked tirelessly on our village hall, which now looks fantastic.

“It will be great to have something that physically honours his memory.

“Henry was a man of his word.”