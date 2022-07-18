Bid to buy bench in honour of late Bridge of Earn councillor Henry Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid to buy bench in honour of late Bridge of Earn councillor Henry Anderson

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 18 2022, 2.55pm
Councillor Henry Anderson died due to Covid-19 in 2020.
A crowdfunder has been launched for a bench to commemorate late Perthshire councillor Henry Anderson.

The former SNP Almond and Earn councillor died in 2020 after catching Covid-19.

Now, locals in his home town of Bridge of Earn are fundraising for a bench in his honour.

Henry Anderson with his wife Shirley and grandson Jordi.
Wilma Lumsden, organiser of the crowdfunder, said: “We are very grateful for the support in securing Henry’s memory in the heart of the community he loved, with this bench.

“He is still sorely missed by everyone.”

Once the £1,000 needed has been raised, a bench will be placed outside the Bridge of Earn Institute, next to Victory Park.

Keeping Henry Anderson’s legacy alive

Ms Lumsden, also a former SNP councillor, added: “The SNP branch of Perth and Kinross Council really wanted to do something that would honour him.

“He was such a well-respected and diligent councillor.

“He touched so many people so this bench will keep his legacy alive.

“He was more than that though, he was also a friend to everyone.”

Mairi Maclennan

“We launched the crowdfunder so that anyone could offer a donation.

“It’s a little thing, but we felt he really needed to be honoured.”

Henry Anderson with Bridge of Earn Institute board members, from left: Sheena Annandale, Anne McNaughton and Clare Young.
Mr Anderson was the SNP councillor for the Almond and Earn ward from 2012 until his death in December 2020 at 68 years old.

Long-time Bridge of Earn resident, Mairi Maclennan, said: “He was a great man who did a lot for the community and was exactly what you’d want in a politician.

“He was more than that though, he was also a friend to everyone.

“He always had a spare minute or two to catch up.

Mr Anderson's funeral last year.
“He worked tirelessly on our village hall, which now looks fantastic.

“It will be great to have something that physically honours his memory.

“Henry was a man of his word.”

