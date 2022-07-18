Alyth golf club gears up for another British Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alyth golf club gears up for another British Open

By Stephen Eighteen
July 18 2022, 12.42pm Updated: July 18 2022, 2.02pm
Strathmore Golf Centre.

An Alyth golf club is gearing up to host another British Open Championship just as The Open comes to an end.

Australia’s Cameron Smith yesterday celebrated with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

Now the focus will turn to Strathmore Golf Centre in the Perthshire town of Alyth, which is hosting the 10th ‘Sidey Limited’ British Open in September.

The tournament is organised by Scottish Disability Golf and Curling [SDGC], which is Scotland’s only charity supporting golfers of any age with a physical, intellectual or sensory disability.

54-hole tournament

Various formats have been played in the past 30 years but the current Open Golf Championship structure, first played in 2008 at the St Michaels Golf Club in Leuchars, is currently being adopted.

Participants in the 54-hole event play for the Sidey Ltd Trophy (Overall Nett), the Caledonian Cup (Stableford) and the Isle of Harris Golf Club Trophy (Scratch).

Jim Gales.

Jim Gales of Fife, who is a blind golfer and the current British Open Champion, said: “SDGC has always been an inclusive charity and only organises events that involve people of any age, disability or ability and fully utilises the golf handicap system.

“None of us are aiming to emulate the guys who have just finished at The Open in St Andrews, but just love getting out there and playing the game.”

The event takes place from Tuesday, September 13 to Thursday, September 15.

Strathmore Golf Centre still for sale

The Strathmore Golf Centre has been for sale for the past 12 months.

It has been run for the past 15 years by the Howell and Norman families who are planning to retire.

Despite being on the market, it was named Scotland’s best course in the under £60 category of the 2021 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2021.

Peter Howell.

Peter Howell, who is one of three directors with his son Simon, and brother-in-law David Norman, says all offers so far have failed to reach the £1.4m asking price.

He said: “The market for golf is better than ever and the course is improving all the time. Hopefully someone can come along and see its potential.

“We have had a couple of reduced offers and though we want to sell it we are in no hurry.”

Players to travel in from across the world

The British Open has previously attracted players from countries including South Africa, England, Pakistan, Wales, Israel, the US and Canada.

All applicants must be amateur golfers and full members of the SDGC. The entry fee is £100 deposit per person, which will be refunded if players compete in all three rounds and take up the post-golf meal on all three days.

For more information call 07903 596 552 or click here.

COURIER OPINION: The Open at St Andrews will bring lasting benefits

