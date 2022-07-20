New starter’s box latest improvement to Perth’s historic North Inch Golf Course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth golf course, believed to be one of the oldest in Scotland, has opened a new starter’s box.

The new unit was unveiled this week, in the latest round of improvements on the North Inch Golf Course.

The box includes accessible toilets and seating.

The facility was opened on Tuesday by Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade and reigning Senior Open champion Stephen Dodd, who will be looking to defend his title in Gleneagles this week.

The old starter’s box has been relocated to the green keepers compound and will be used for storage

Mr McDade said: “I am delighted to mark this significant moment in the continued improvements to what the North Inch Golf Course offers as a real asset for the community.

“This new facility will allow the team to continue to build on the success the course has already achieved, and will greatly support initiatives such as ‘The Get Into Golf’ programme which enables novice adults to take up the game, and the North Inch Junior Club which develops the talents of our young golfers locally.

“Regardless of age, the new starter’s box will be appreciated by all players on this historic course.”

Boost to North Inch Golf Club

It comes after fortunes at the course have been turned round following a closure threat.

After strong local pressure and protest, Perth and Kinross Council began a six-year project to boost the club’s finances and keep the course open.

Mr Dodd said: “Perth and Kinross has a great reputation for its golf courses and the improvements made to the North Inch Golf Course are a positive reflection of the importance of the course and the sport in this area.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of the official opening for this new facility for golfers.”