Perth streets closed as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze within multi-storey car park

Two Perth streets have been closed as firefighters tackle a vehicle blaze within a multi-storey car park.

A cordon has been put in place on Princess Street and Victoria Street, following reports that a van is on fire within the Canal Street multi-storey car park.

Witnesses said there was “loads of smoke” billowing into the air as emergency services raced to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they received the first call at around 9pm.

Police diverting traffic

One motorist said: “I could see loads of smoke as I was driving into town.

“There was at least two fire engines in attendance and police were diverting traffic.

“The smoke looked really bad.”

Police Scotland confirmed roads within the vicinity of the multi-storey car park had closed whilst fire crews tackled the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers have closed off Victoria Street and Princess Street following reports of a van on fire.”

Two appliances from Perth Fire Station remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We received a call at around 9pm of a fire within a car park on Canal Street in Perth.”

More to follow.