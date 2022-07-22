More rangers hired to tackle ‘dirty camping’ at Tayside and Fife beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More rangers hired to tackle ‘dirty camping’ at Tayside and Fife beauty spots

By Peter John Meiklem
July 22 2022, 6.00am
A negative and positive image of tourism in Perthshire.
Two faces of camping in Highland Perthshire.

Outdoor groups in Tayside and Fife have hired more seasonal rangers as they continue to clamp down on “dirty camping”.

Rural agencies, charities and businesses have either hired extra staff this summer or are in the process of doing so as visitors continue to flock to popular destinations.

Many living, working and regularly visiting hotspots credit rural rangers with cutting down on anti-social behaviour in wild spaces.

“Dirty camping” has plagued many communities over the previous few summers as visitors dumped tents, set fire to vegetation and left human waste behind them.

But questions remain as to whether the £1.5 million in additional funding is enough to tackle the problem in the long term, especially given the seasonal nature of some of the jobs.

The NatureScot cash is supporting eight additional rangers and other visitor operations jobs based in and around remote and rural attractions in Tayside and Fife.

Visitor Rangers Melanie Chadd, Elsepth Smith, Michael Pope, Mick McKinlay, Nikki Murphy — Eastern End of Loch Rannoch. 

Funding for Fife and Tayside groups is drawn from a near £1.5m government pot supporting around 109 seasonal posts nationwide.

But that number is down on the 127 seasonal staff recruited across Scotland last year.

Where can I find a ranger in Tayside and Fife?

The Scottish Government has supported at least eight additional posts through its agency NatureScot’s Better Places Green Recovery Fund.

The National Trust for Scotland has deployed staff in the Angus Glens, Highland Perthshire and on Ben Lawers, the highest mountain in the southern Highlands.

In nearby Grandtully, the Scottish Canoe Association receives support towards an additional post.

Extra rangers dotted around Tayside and Fife.

Conservation charity the John Muir Trust receives funding for a ranger on Shiehallion.

This hugely popular Munro overlooking Loch Rannoch has had problems with irresponsible parking among others issues in the past.

The Fife Coast & Countryside Trust looks after the Kingdom’s coastal areas as well as inland locations such as the Lomond Hills or the popular Pilgrims Way path.

Funding there helps support two jobs.

Minister backs rural ranger solution

Mairi McAllan is the Scottish Government’s environment minister.

She said her officials were in “constant dialogue” about the challenges caused by large numbers of campervans and wild campers in “key hot spot areas.”

“It’s clear that the countryside rangers are having a significant positive impact in educating and encouraging visitors on how they can enjoy the countryside responsibly.

“This not only preserves our scenery and landscape, it also takes the pressure off our local communities and provides an informative welcome to incoming visitors.”

Perthshire dirty camping crisis easing after rangers lead clamp down

