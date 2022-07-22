Fire service to the rescue amid ‘desperation’ at drought-hit Crieff Community Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fire service to the rescue amid ‘desperation’ at drought-hit Crieff Community Garden

By Stephen Eighteen
July 22 2022, 4.31pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.05pm
Volunteer Catriona Smith was grateful that the fire service helped out at Crieff Community Garden.
Volunteer Catriona Smith was grateful that the fire service helped out at Crieff Community Garden.

Crieff Community Garden has been given a reprieve by the fire service amid ‘desperation’ at the condition of the drought-hit area.

Volunteers are concerned that vegetables will die and plants will wilt if the dry spell continues.

Without a water source on the site, they have had to import using watering cans from their own homes to keep the plants hydrated.

On Thursday they even resorted to using a hose from two neighbours’ homes to flood the flower beds.

But, thankfully, help was at hand from the local fire station who, later in the evening, filled the community garden’s four tanks with 4,400 litres of water.

“It was desperation,” said volunteer Catriona Smith.

Lockdown project

Catriona, 28, is rightly proud of the community garden’s reinvigoration after falling into decline until March 2020.

Clearing the rubbish for growing plants was a lockdown project that has had a long-term benefit to the people of Crieff.

Crieff Community Garden is a popular place for locals.

There is now an area for children, a mud kitchen, picnic benches, raised beds and a polycarbonate greenhouse.

Community events such as litter picks are held, and pupils from the town’s nurseries and schools help with planting and looking after vegetables.

‘You can’t even pierce a spade in it’

But warm and dry conditions this summer have had an impact.

“The ground is so hard that you can’t even pierce a spade in it,” Catriona said.

“It was desperation. We had to contact the neighbours. Unfortunately none of them have garden taps so we had to run the hose through their house, which isn’t ideal.

“But they appreciate the garden and don’t want it to be ruined because everything is rotting.

“We had to prioritise our vegetables and a lot of work goes into planting them as seeds and cultivating them.

“We poured water over them last night but it ran straight off and onto the path.”

‘It is such a struggle in these temperatures’

Further help was at hand when a fire engine arrived.

Fire officers donating some water to the community garden.

Catriona said: “We have contacted the fire service to see if they can help us by filling up our tanks but because Crieff is a small fire station and the firemen are part-time it’s difficult for them unless they are out on a call.

“Fortunately they were doing a drill last night so were able to fill up our four water tanks.

“We were so grateful because it is such a struggle in these temperatures.”

‘Some plants have been scorched’

The reprieve may only be temporary. On Thursday night the gardeners used 500 of the 4,400 litres in the replenished water tanks, meaning there may be more shortages if significant rain doesn’t arrive soon.

The community garden in more vibrant times.

“Despite our efforts some plants have been scorched,” Catriona added. “The ground has been so hard that the water wouldn’t penetrate the soil.

“The fireman have a key to the water hydrant on Monteath Street so can access water when need be. I don’t know if it’s possible for us to get a key.”

The Courier has contacted Scotland Fire and Rescue Service for comment.

If you would like to help Crieff Community Garden you can email Catriona here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]