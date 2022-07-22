Enchanted Forest 2022: Tickets go on sale for major Perthshire event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets have gone on sale for the Enchanted Forest – one of the biggest annual events in Perthshire.

More than 80,000 visitors are expected to descend on Faskally Wood near Pitlochry for the 2022 staging.

Entitled Together, it marks the 20th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest, which was founded in 2002.

Organisers say this year’s show is inspired by the public mood of togetherness following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

46,000 Enchanted Forest tickets pre-booked

More than 46,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for this year’s event.

It is expected to bring an estimated £7.6 million boost to the local economy.

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We have been dreaming of this return to Faskally Wood for almost three years now and we’re so delighted to be getting ready to switch the lights back on again.

“The pandemic has really tested everyone and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had from our wonderful audience as we’ve navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic.

“We are very proud to be returning this autumn and our team are working very hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.

“This year’s event will have all the innovation and show-stopping moments we have come to expect from our creative partners, and we are confident it will create light, hope and inspiration for everyone who attends.

“As the tickets for this year’s event go on sale, I cannot emphasise strongly enough that people should buy their tickets in advance to ensure they secure their chance to enjoy the show Together this October.”

The event runs from September 29 to October 30 with tickets available to book online.