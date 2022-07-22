Enchanted Forest 2022: Tickets go on sale for major Perthshire event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enchanted Forest 2022: Tickets go on sale for major Perthshire event

By Bryan Copland
July 22 2022, 5.47pm
The Enchanted Forest returns for 2022.
The Enchanted Forest returns for 2022.

Tickets have gone on sale for the Enchanted Forest – one of the biggest annual events in Perthshire.

More than 80,000 visitors are expected to descend on Faskally Wood near Pitlochry for the 2022 staging.

Entitled Together, it marks the 20th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest, which was founded in 2002.

Organisers say this year’s show is inspired by the public mood of togetherness following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

46,000 Enchanted Forest tickets pre-booked

More than 46,000 tickets have already been pre-sold for this year’s event.

It is expected to bring an estimated £7.6 million boost to the local economy.

Nela Popovic, executive director of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We have been dreaming of this return to Faskally Wood for almost three years now and we’re so delighted to be getting ready to switch the lights back on again.

“The pandemic has really tested everyone and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had from our wonderful audience as we’ve navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic.

Cosmos was the theme of the last show in 2019.

“We are very proud to be returning this autumn and our team are working very hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.

“This year’s event will have all the innovation and show-stopping moments we have come to expect from our creative partners, and we are confident it will create light, hope and inspiration for everyone who attends.

“As the tickets for this year’s event go on sale, I cannot emphasise strongly enough that people should buy their tickets in advance to ensure they secure their chance to enjoy the show Together this October.”

The event runs from September 29 to October 30 with tickets available to book online.

