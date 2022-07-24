Perthshire hit with yellow warning for downpours as forecasters predict thunderstorms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Perthshire have been hit with a yellow warning for rain on Sunday.

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption until 9pm on July 24, with heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is thought “likely” as a result, while spray and flooded roads could extend travel times.

Possible thunderstorms are also forecast later in the evening, with lightning predicted at around 8pm across Tayside and Fife.

It comes as a poor weather front moves into Scotland from Northern Ireland, where flooding was reported on Saturday.

“Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding,” the Met Office warning says.

The warning does not extend into Dundee and Fife despite the weather forecast predicting a day of showers.

Lightning is expected to hit around 6pm.

Monday to be ‘drier and brighter’

The current forecast reads: “Some bright spells at times through Fife and Angus, but mostly cloudy with showers.

“The showers well scattered during the morning, but becoming heavy and more widespread in the afternoon, the odd rumble of thunder possible.

“Heavy showers gradually dying out this evening, dry with some clear spells for a time.

“Further rain returning to northern Perthshire and Angus later.”

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 10C.

Heading into Monday, forecasters predict outbreaks of rain in the morning, but say it will become drier and brighter during the day with just a scattering of showers.