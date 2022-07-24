Perthshire hit with yellow warning for downpours as forecasters predict thunderstorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire hit with yellow warning for downpours as forecasters predict thunderstorms

By Alasdair Clark
July 24 2022, 3.12pm Updated: July 24 2022, 3.41pm
Rain in Perthshire
The yellow warning is in force until 9pm

Parts of Perthshire have been hit with a yellow warning for rain on Sunday.

Met Office forecasters are warning of potential disruption until 9pm on July 24, with heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is thought “likely” as a result, while spray and flooded roads could extend travel times.

Possible thunderstorms are also forecast later in the evening, with lightning predicted at around 8pm across Tayside and Fife.

It comes as a poor weather front moves into Scotland from Northern Ireland, where flooding was reported on Saturday.

weather in Tayside and Fife
Sunday saw rainfall across Tayside and Fife

“Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding,” the Met Office warning says.

The warning does not extend into Dundee and Fife despite the weather forecast predicting a day of showers.

Lightning is expected to hit around 6pm.

Monday to be ‘drier and brighter’

The current forecast reads: “Some bright spells at times through Fife and Angus, but mostly cloudy with showers.

“The showers well scattered during the morning, but becoming heavy and more widespread in the afternoon, the odd rumble of thunder possible.

“Heavy showers gradually dying out this evening, dry with some clear spells for a time.

“Further rain returning to northern Perthshire and Angus later.”

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 10C.

Heading into Monday, forecasters predict outbreaks of rain in the morning, but say it will become drier and brighter during the day with just a scattering of showers.

