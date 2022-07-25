Here’s why 900+ people at Alyth’s first market in more than a century is ‘just the beginning’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The remarkable success of Alyth’s first market in more than a century is “just the beginning”, according to one leading town figure.

Visitors and stallholders from across Scotland flocked to the Perthshire town on Saturday for a market that left organisers “totally blown away”.

The Market Square was taken over by 32 stalls featuring food, drink, art, plants, flowers, crockery, pottery, clothes, tarot readings, sport, games, face painters, circus performers and even free cycle repairs.

The 10am-2pm event attracted more than 900 visitors in a town with a population of around 3,000.

One stall ran out of pies within 90 minutes and Perth-based Casella & Polegalo Artisan Bakers had to order more food having sold out after two hours.

Alison Hall, a vendor for the Strathmore Produce stall, said: “I had an unbelievably successful day. It was miraculous.

“I thought they must have been bussing people in from everywhere because it was so busy. It was stupendous.”

Jennifer Devaney, who is part of the Market Square working group, explains in this article why there is much more to come.

“The huge success of Alyth Community Market is just the beginning,” she said.

‘Businesses were booming’

The extraordinary turnout at the market is a nod to the town’s heritage and a tribute to the hard work that went into a project that was almost a year in the planning.

Alyth has a market cross (or mercat cross) that was erected in 1670 by James Ogilvy, 2nd Earl of Airlie – yet, before Saturday, no market had taken place for more than a century.

The desire to bring it back was a result of public feedback from the Community Action Plan, which was commissioned by the Alyth Development Trust last year.

After months of negotiations with Perth and Kinross Council it was established that the town square is owned by Airlie Estates, which previously granted the community of Alyth the right to close it for markets.

This right still exists today, meaning costs were reduced as the council did not have to authorise or manage the road closure.

Jennifer, who is also on the Community Action Plan steering group, said: “Alyth was the last market town before you got to the Highlands.

“People would travel from all over the place to come here and we have done that again in some capacity which is wonderful to see.

“We wanted it to be a proper success and not just a half-hearted event. Businesses were booming as well.”

‘It is nice to shine a light’

The market was a community event as much as a commercial one.

More than 400 people entered a duck race on the Alyth Burn, each paying £1 that was donated to the Alyth Scout Group.

The Alyth Creatives art group was formed by three people specially for the event. Now there are 40 members willing to carry it on and open pop-up shops in the town.

The event also coincided with a litter pick and the official opening of the burnside after work to improve its surroundings was completed more than a year ago.

“It is not until you do something like this that you realise the talent and community here in Alyth,” Jennifer added.

“A lot of the time Alyth gets ignored because it is the last town before you get to Angus. It is nice to shine a light on this part of Perthshire.”

‘We were all speechless’

It was a particularly satisfying day for Eleanor Whipps, whose role on the market’s steering group was to arrange the vendors and set up the stalls.

“We were all totally blown away with it,” she said.

“We couldn’t believe how many people were there. They just kept coming.

“We were all speechless. We had no idea it was going to be that busy. We thought there might 200 to 300, maybe 400 at a push? But there was definitely double – maybe 900.”

‘The beginning of the return to past times’

There may be a temptation to have markets more frequently but, for now, they will take place twice a year.

An indoor Christmas Market has been arranged for Alyth Town Hall on November 19, and the outdoor event should be back in July 2023.

The Alyth Development Trust, which sponsored the market, is planning to turn more ideas from the Community Action Plan into reality.

Jennifer said: “Holding the market in the square is so much more than just one amazing day for Alyth.

“This is hopefully the beginning of the return to past times when Alyth was celebrated for its vibrant energy, markets, shows and live music.

“So many groups have newly formed to facilitate more for the town.

“Following on from the Community Action Plan commissioned by the Alyth Development Trust last year the Alyth community wants to see more in the town.

“That is what is being done. The huge success of Alyth market is just the beginning.

“There are plans for a skate park, the reinstatement of public toilets and picnic benches in Diamond Jubilee Park, the refurbishment of the pavilion used by football team and improved access for the community orchard.

“New spaces are being looked at by the Alyth Development Trust to bring back live entertainment, more markets and more activities and spaces for the whole community of Alyth and its visitors to enjoy.”

What an AMAZING day! We’re pretty proud to report the Alyth Market was a huge success and we’re even more proud of our fabulous community and volunteers for showing up and supporting it! We also unofficially broke a World Record for longest duck race 🙊 and raised £400 for charity! 🙌What did you enjoy most about today? Posted by Alyth Development Trust on Saturday, 23 July 2022