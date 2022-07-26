Apology to drivers as Perth road sinkhole repairs continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Apology to drivers as Perth road sinkhole repairs continue

By Emma Duncan
July 26 2022, 7.41am Updated: July 26 2022, 12.51pm
A sinkhole has opened up on a busy Perth street.
A sinkhole opened up on Caledonian Road last Tuesday.

An apology has been issued to drivers as work continues to repair a sinkhole on a busy Perth road a week on.

A lane closure was put in place on Caledonian Road last Tuesday after part of the surface collapsed.

Residents spoke of their concerns after the hole appeared suddenly near the city’s Morrisons store.

The incident was taken on by Scottish Water towards the end of last week with work taking place to fix the issue over the weekend.

However, it has not yet been confirmed when the road will be ready to reopen.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water told The Courier: “Our local team was alerted on Friday to an issue impacting on the carriageway on Caledonian Road in Perth.

“They confirmed that a pipe which connects with the main sewer at a depth of around three metres below the road surface had collapsed and that an urgent repair was needed.

“Our contractor Clancy attended on Friday evening to make preparations, before excavating and completing a complex repair over the weekend.

Road surface needs a ‘period to cure’

“The reinstatement of the damaged section of road began first thing on Monday morning.

“The restored road surface will need a period to cure before traffic can run on it again – but the team will do all they can to get the road back to normal as quickly as possible, while ensuring a lasting repair.

“We would like to apologise to road users for the inconvenience this issue has caused at a busy location on the city’s road network.

“We appreciate their patience while our team has been working to complete the repair.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]