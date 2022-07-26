Apology to drivers as Perth road sinkhole repairs continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An apology has been issued to drivers as work continues to repair a sinkhole on a busy Perth road a week on.

A lane closure was put in place on Caledonian Road last Tuesday after part of the surface collapsed.

Residents spoke of their concerns after the hole appeared suddenly near the city’s Morrisons store.

The incident was taken on by Scottish Water towards the end of last week with work taking place to fix the issue over the weekend.

However, it has not yet been confirmed when the road will be ready to reopen.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water told The Courier: “Our local team was alerted on Friday to an issue impacting on the carriageway on Caledonian Road in Perth.

“They confirmed that a pipe which connects with the main sewer at a depth of around three metres below the road surface had collapsed and that an urgent repair was needed.

“Our contractor Clancy attended on Friday evening to make preparations, before excavating and completing a complex repair over the weekend.

Road surface needs a ‘period to cure’

“The reinstatement of the damaged section of road began first thing on Monday morning.

“The restored road surface will need a period to cure before traffic can run on it again – but the team will do all they can to get the road back to normal as quickly as possible, while ensuring a lasting repair.

“We would like to apologise to road users for the inconvenience this issue has caused at a busy location on the city’s road network.

“We appreciate their patience while our team has been working to complete the repair.”