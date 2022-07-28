Boo the dog sniffs out £1.5k worth of ‘fake tobacco’ in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Boo the dog sniffs out £1.5k worth of ‘fake tobacco’ in Perth and Kinross

By Alasdair Clark
July 28 2022, 10.59am
counterfeit tobacco dog Boo
Boo sniffed out the illicit goods in Perth and Kinross.

About £1,500 worth of suspected fake tobacco has been seized in Perth and Kinross after a specially trained dog visited several shops.

Boo, Scotland’s consumer protection tobacco-detecting dog, made a visit to six premises in the region where intelligence suggested duty-evading cigarettes were being sold.

The work was the result of a joint operation between Perth and Kinross Council’s trading standards team, Police Scotland and HMRC.

Of the six premises visited, only one was found to have suspected illicit or counterfeit tobacco items for sale.

Illicit tobacco is thought to cost the UK £2 billion annually.

The products that were seized had a retail value of around £1,500, which officials say equates to a loss of about £950 in tobacco revenue for the UK Treasury.

Counterfeit tobacco is thought to cost the UK about £2 billion annually, and also presents a risk to public health.

Councillor Tom McEwan, housing and social wellbeing convener, says the authorities in Perth and Kinross have “zero tolerance of counterfeit or illicit products”.

Health warning

He added: “We don’t know where these counterfeit products originated from and while they may have seemed like a bargain for potential customers, they are unlikely to have been produced in line with the required quality controls and so may contain extremely harmful substances.”

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco is encouraged to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.

